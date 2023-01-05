BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a November murder within the city in November that resulted in the death of Michael Jackson. It’s not Michael Jackson, the now-deceased former superstar, but Michael Jackson, a 25-year-old Baltimore man, was murdered on November 16th in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street. The suspect, 36-year-old Melvin Moore, a homeless man is known to frequent the Westside Shopping Center and Pigtown area of South Baltimore. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melvin Moore is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO