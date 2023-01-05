Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Related
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Baltimore’s Lunar Night Cultural Festival
Baltimore’s first Lunar Night Cultural Festival is a weekend-long, family-friendly waterfront event that showcases Lunar New Year celebrated by millions across the globe. The event spotlights Asian art, food and culture with traditional performances at West Shore Parl on January 21st. Co-Founder of the event Yumin Gow and Events Manager for the Baltimore Waterfront Partnership Melody Thomas talk about how the event was put together, spotlights some of the artists and gives details on how you can attend.
From Baltimore to NYC Billboards: Couple's show to be aired nationwide
Not everyone can say they've been featured on Times Square Billboard in New York City, but for a Baltimore couple, that's been checked off their list with many more similar highlights loading in 2023.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: The next chapter of Lexington Market
From the waterfront to the heart of downtown, 11 TV Hill takes a look at what's breathing new life into decades-old Baltimore City spaces. Paul Ruppert, CEO of Lexington Market, shares what's part of the market's next chapter.
bestattractions.org
Delightful Things to Do in Columbia, Maryland
There are many things to do in Columbia, Maryland. You can check out the various parks and recreation centers or visit local restaurants. If you’re looking to plan a weekend out with friends, there are plenty of events and activities to choose from. The city of Columbia, Maryland, offers...
Wbaltv.com
Positively Baltimore: BSO welcomes 8-year-old conductor
It's a moment one 8-year-old will never forget, thanks to the kindness of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Carter Roberson tells 11 TV Hill what it was like to be a guest conductor. He's joined by BSO associate conductor Jonathan Rush.
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘I have lost confidence’: Mayor Scott asks BOPA board to “remove” CEO Donna Drew Sawyer, promises MLK parade in 2024
Mayor Brandon Scott has lost confidence in the CEO of Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts and wants her out by January 15. Scott sent a letter on Friday to Brian Lyles, president of the independent organization that serves as Baltimore’s official arts council, events producer and film office, calling for its board to “remove” Donna Drew Sawyer, its CEO since 2018.
foxbaltimore.com
Community activist says juveniles are influenced by music, 'It glorifies destruction"
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Tuesday, one student was killed and four others were injured when two gunmen opened fire outside the Edmondson Village Shopping Center, across the street from Edmonson West High School. The student killed was later identified as 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey. Sources said the students were going...
mdlottery.com
Baltimore Artist Creates a Masterpiece of a $100,000 Win
“The Creative Genius” of Baltimore, who paints fine art, crafted a fine $100,000 scratch-off win. Claims top prize on $100,000 Crossword Sixth Edition scratch-off A Baltimore City resident is calling herself “The Creative Genius” after winning the top prize on a $100,000 Crossword Sixth Edition scratch-off. The...
Little Donna’s Serves Polish and Yugoslavian Traditions with Intimate Hospitality
Little Donna’s offers the comfort of a neighborhood joint for foodies with high expectations. It is also a restaurant steeped in history and family tradition. Located at the former site of Henniger’s Tavern in Upper Fells, Chef Robbie Tutlewski christened it “Little Donna’s” after his Yugoslavian grandmother, who was reportedly short in stature but looms large in culinary influence.
Wbaltv.com
Downtown Discovery Days offers discounts to Baltimore attractions for limited time
Downtown Discovery Days will give Maryland residents a chance to score discounts at attractions across Baltimore during select days this month. The people at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore do not want money to keep people from exploring all that the city has to offer. So, they put together two weeks of discounts at 10 of the best attractions in the city as part of Downtown Discovery Days.
The Ancient Deli of Baltimore, serving customers for 115 years
When you step inside Trinacria, off the coast of North Paca, in Seton Hill in Baltimore, you feel like you stepped onto the Amalfi Coast.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimoreans criticize cancellation of MLK parade; BOPA blames mayor’s office
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a statement from the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts. Baltimore residents are criticizing the cancellation of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. U. S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, whose district includes the parade route, issued a statement...
Bay Net
A Hunter’s Story: A Hard Lesson In Tree Stand Safety
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I was bleeding from my head and lying on the ground under my tree stand, unsure how I got there. Somehow, in my state of confusion, I fumbled for my phone and managed to tell my neighbor that I’d fallen from my stand. He found me on my back on top of my fallen aluminum ladder, blood dripping to the ground.
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore’s Year In Restaurants: Openings, Closings, And Revivals
The food scene in Baltimore City experienced a resurgence in 2022 with enthusiasm for culinary experiences returning to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, Kit Pollard reports in Baltimore Fishbowl’s end-of-year restaurant review. What major restaurant-related news happened over the last year?. Throughout 2022, many restaurants and bars were able to reopen...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.425M Remarkable Contemporary House in Owings Mill, MD Seamlessly Blends Outdoor Living Into The Open Floor Plan
The House in Owings Mill features magnificent wooded views of the 2+ acre site plus 33 or more acres of open space in the valley beyond, now available for sale. This home located at 1 Huntersworth Ct, Owings Mills, Maryland; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 6,499 square feet of living spaces. Call Doug Magill – Magill Generations – (Phone: 443-324-7767) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Owings Mill.
mymcmedia.org
Maryland’s Very Own Superhero is a Real Marvel
While it may seem fantastic to some, Maryland has its very own superhero. A Kensington man has adopted a persona that embodies the best of the state. MyMCM sat down with Captain Maryland to get his story. Captain Maryland says the state flag makes his costume unique because it’s “flashy.”...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out
The organization that agreed to study the feasibility of a 10,000-seat soccer stadium and academy in Baltimore, touted last year as a possible addition to Port Covington, has withdrawn from pursuing the project. Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) executive vice president Gary McGuigan told its board Tuesday that the organization that...
Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a November murder within the city in November that resulted in the death of Michael Jackson. It’s not Michael Jackson, the now-deceased former superstar, but Michael Jackson, a 25-year-old Baltimore man, was murdered on November 16th in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street. The suspect, 36-year-old Melvin Moore, a homeless man is known to frequent the Westside Shopping Center and Pigtown area of South Baltimore. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melvin Moore is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job
BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
Papi Cuisine to open in former Don Pablo's restaurant in Owings Mills
Another popular Baltimore City restaurant is getting ready to open in Owings Mills. Papi Cuisine, an Afro-Latin fusion restaurant, is setting up shop in the long-vacant Don Pablo's building
Comments / 3