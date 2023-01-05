ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Perspectives: Baltimore’s Lunar Night Cultural Festival

Baltimore’s first Lunar Night Cultural Festival is a weekend-long, family-friendly waterfront event that showcases Lunar New Year celebrated by millions across the globe. The event spotlights Asian art, food and culture with traditional performances at West Shore Parl on January 21st. Co-Founder of the event Yumin Gow and Events Manager for the Baltimore Waterfront Partnership Melody Thomas talk about how the event was put together, spotlights some of the artists and gives details on how you can attend.
11 TV Hill: The next chapter of Lexington Market

From the waterfront to the heart of downtown, 11 TV Hill takes a look at what's breathing new life into decades-old Baltimore City spaces. Paul Ruppert, CEO of Lexington Market, shares what's part of the market's next chapter.
Delightful Things to Do in Columbia, Maryland

There are many things to do in Columbia, Maryland. You can check out the various parks and recreation centers or visit local restaurants. If you’re looking to plan a weekend out with friends, there are plenty of events and activities to choose from. The city of Columbia, Maryland, offers...
‘I have lost confidence’: Mayor Scott asks BOPA board to “remove” CEO Donna Drew Sawyer, promises MLK parade in 2024

Mayor Brandon Scott has lost confidence in the CEO of Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts and wants her out by January 15. Scott sent a letter on Friday to Brian Lyles, president of the independent organization that serves as Baltimore’s official arts council, events producer and film office, calling for its board to “remove” Donna Drew Sawyer, its CEO since 2018.
Baltimore Artist Creates a Masterpiece of a $100,000 Win

“The Creative Genius” of Baltimore, who paints fine art, crafted a fine $100,000 scratch-off win. Claims top prize on $100,000 Crossword Sixth Edition scratch-off A Baltimore City resident is calling herself “The Creative Genius” after winning the top prize on a $100,000 Crossword Sixth Edition scratch-off. The...
Little Donna’s Serves Polish and Yugoslavian Traditions with Intimate Hospitality

Little Donna’s offers the comfort of a neighborhood joint for foodies with high expectations. It is also a restaurant steeped in history and family tradition. Located at the former site of Henniger’s Tavern in Upper Fells, Chef Robbie Tutlewski christened it “Little Donna’s” after his Yugoslavian grandmother, who was reportedly short in stature but looms large in culinary influence.
Downtown Discovery Days offers discounts to Baltimore attractions for limited time

Downtown Discovery Days will give Maryland residents a chance to score discounts at attractions across Baltimore during select days this month. The people at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore do not want money to keep people from exploring all that the city has to offer. So, they put together two weeks of discounts at 10 of the best attractions in the city as part of Downtown Discovery Days.
A Hunter’s Story: A Hard Lesson In Tree Stand Safety

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I was bleeding from my head and lying on the ground under my tree stand, unsure how I got there. Somehow, in my state of confusion, I fumbled for my phone and managed to tell my neighbor that I’d fallen from my stand. He found me on my back on top of my fallen aluminum ladder, blood dripping to the ground.
Baltimore’s Year In Restaurants: Openings, Closings, And Revivals

The food scene in Baltimore City experienced a resurgence in 2022 with enthusiasm for culinary experiences returning to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, Kit Pollard reports in Baltimore Fishbowl’s end-of-year restaurant review. What major restaurant-related news happened over the last year?. Throughout 2022, many restaurants and bars were able to reopen...
This $2.425M Remarkable Contemporary House in Owings Mill, MD Seamlessly Blends Outdoor Living Into The Open Floor Plan

The House in Owings Mill features magnificent wooded views of the 2+ acre site plus 33 or more acres of open space in the valley beyond, now available for sale. This home located at 1 Huntersworth Ct, Owings Mills, Maryland; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 6,499 square feet of living spaces. Call Doug Magill – Magill Generations – (Phone: 443-324-7767) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Owings Mill.
Maryland’s Very Own Superhero is a Real Marvel

While it may seem fantastic to some, Maryland has its very own superhero. A Kensington man has adopted a persona that embodies the best of the state. MyMCM sat down with Captain Maryland to get his story. Captain Maryland says the state flag makes his costume unique because it’s “flashy.”...
Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out

The organization that agreed to study the feasibility of a 10,000-seat soccer stadium and academy in Baltimore, touted last year as a possible addition to Port Covington, has withdrawn from pursuing the project. Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) executive vice president Gary McGuigan told its board Tuesday that the organization that...
Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a November murder within the city in November that resulted in the death of Michael Jackson. It’s not Michael Jackson, the now-deceased former superstar, but Michael Jackson, a 25-year-old Baltimore man, was murdered on November 16th in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street. The suspect, 36-year-old Melvin Moore, a homeless man is known to frequent the Westside Shopping Center and Pigtown area of South Baltimore. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melvin Moore is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job

BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
