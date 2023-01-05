Read full article on original website
York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
Dauphin County borough suspends fire department after chief charged with theft
The Paxtang Borough Council has suspended the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from responding to fires after the volunteer agency refused to sideline its fire chief who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars on an unrelated HVAC job. The move prevents all Paxtang Fire Company trucks and firefighters from...
Dispatched: State police communications operator in Perry County retires
Millerstown resident Sheila Anderson, a police communications operator at Pennsylvania State Police Troop H Newport, has seen 318 troopers and coworkers come and go over her 35 years of public service. On Jan. 6, Anderson retired. She was hired in 1988 by then station commander Lt. Stanley Krammes, who had...
Harrisburg Sunken Garden murder suspect arrested
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in connection with the body found at the Sunken Garden in Harrisburg in December 2022. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, they arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in his alleged connection to the murder investigation. Martinez has been charged...
Cumberland County police chief resigns
Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
54-year-old allegedly pointed gun at teens in Harrisburg traffic
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a traffic incident where a man allegedly pointed a gun at three local teenagers. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg, the situation happened on Jonestown Rd. and Allentown Blvd. at around 2:05 p.m. on Dec. 17. Authorities...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Harrisburg man in bar parking lot
Sheldon Reece, 28, was convicted of third-degree murder, carrying a concealed gun without a license, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. He originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean E. “Shizz” Jackson, 34, but the charge was changed as part of a plea deal.
Dauphin County fire chief pocketed $36k from unfinished HVAC job: police
A volunteer firefighter chief who owns an HVAC business stole more than $36,000 from a Harrisburg business when he accepted $72,000 for a job but didn’t complete it, according to Dauphin County investigators. Matt Lemmon, 26, of Harrisburg, is charged with theft by unlawfully taking movable property for stealing...
York County receives Opioid Settlement Funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Board of Comissioners announced on Thursday, Jan. 5 that the county has received Opioid Settlements Funds. To aid in the process of giving these funds out, the Board of Commissioners created the York County Opioid Advisory Board by appointing local community leaders who are working to eradicate the opioid problems in the community.
Coroner called to police incident in Lancaster County
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a police incident in Lancaster County. They say the incident was in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville. According to emergency dispatchers, the incident began just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. The coroner confirms a male is dead. West Hempfield...
Harrisburg-based veterinary care facility officially opened
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Blue Mountain Veterinary Care officially opened its new facility on Dec. 21 at the Forrest Hill Commons in Harrisburg. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care, owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, is a private-locally owned animal hospital and clinic. According to Dr. Nelson, she has worked for other veterinary care facilities in the past – accruing over ten years of experience. However, owning her own practice was very important to her, so she could guarantee the best quality care for pet patients, and pet owners.
One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
Harrisburg police charge man with attempted rape, murder of woman in Sunken Gardens
Harrisburg police on Friday charged a 34-year-old man with attempted rape and murder of the woman found dead in the Sunken Gardens park. Brandon Lamar Martinez, who was arrested Dec. 30 in Blair County for unrelated warrants from Dauphin and Franklin counties, was booked into the Dauphin County jail Friday.
Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks
Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
Man arrested and charged in Harrisburg homicide
On Friday, Harrisburg Police arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in connection with the Sunken Garden homicide investigation. Police say Martinez has been charged with murder and rape by forcible compulsion in connection with the death of a woman found dead in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park on Dec. 22, 2022.
Reading Teachers Union Treasurer Embezzled $400K, DA Claims
The woman tasked with safeguarding the treasury for the Reading teachers union had been stealing members' dues for nearly a decade, according to prosecutors. Lisa Herbinko, the 49-year-old former treasurer of the Reading Education Association, is charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing $400,000 from union coffers, said Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams.
Police arrest 4 in York after 'social media bragging' supplies video evidence
YORK, Pa. — Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in York this week after investigators used video clips posted on social media against them, the York City Police Department said Friday. Police found the video clips while investigating the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Amiya Paige...
Contractor takes $3,576 check from homeowner, fails to complete work
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Snyder County contractor did not respond to a homeowner for at least three months after taking a down payment of $3,576 to install windows, police say. Kelly Joe Keister, 54, of Middleburg, now faces a felony theft by deception charge. Keister is the owner of Double K Construction. The accuser told Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police that she gave Keister a check...
Coroner looking for family of central Pa. woman who recently died
The York County coroner is asking for the public’s help finding the family of a woman who recently died. Ernestine Miller was recently found dead in her York City home, Coroner Pamela Gay said Friday. She was in her 60s, and died of natural causes. Anyone with information is...
