ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Sunken Garden murder suspect arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in connection with the body found at the Sunken Garden in Harrisburg in December 2022. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, they arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in his alleged connection to the murder investigation. Martinez has been charged...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County police chief resigns

Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

54-year-old allegedly pointed gun at teens in Harrisburg traffic

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a traffic incident where a man allegedly pointed a gun at three local teenagers. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg, the situation happened on Jonestown Rd. and Allentown Blvd. at around 2:05 p.m. on Dec. 17. Authorities...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County receives Opioid Settlement Funds

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Board of Comissioners announced on Thursday, Jan. 5 that the county has received Opioid Settlements Funds. To aid in the process of giving these funds out, the Board of Commissioners created the York County Opioid Advisory Board by appointing local community leaders who are working to eradicate the opioid problems in the community.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to police incident in Lancaster County

Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a police incident in Lancaster County. They say the incident was in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville. According to emergency dispatchers, the incident began just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. The coroner confirms a male is dead. West Hempfield...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg-based veterinary care facility officially opened

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Blue Mountain Veterinary Care officially opened its new facility on Dec. 21 at the Forrest Hill Commons in Harrisburg. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care, owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, is a private-locally owned animal hospital and clinic. According to Dr. Nelson, she has worked for other veterinary care facilities in the past – accruing over ten years of experience. However, owning her own practice was very important to her, so she could guarantee the best quality care for pet patients, and pet owners.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
PennLive.com

Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks

Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
NEWVILLE, PA
WGAL

Man arrested and charged in Harrisburg homicide

On Friday, Harrisburg Police arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in connection with the Sunken Garden homicide investigation. Police say Martinez has been charged with murder and rape by forcible compulsion in connection with the death of a woman found dead in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park on Dec. 22, 2022.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Teachers Union Treasurer Embezzled $400K, DA Claims

The woman tasked with safeguarding the treasury for the Reading teachers union had been stealing members' dues for nearly a decade, according to prosecutors. Lisa Herbinko, the 49-year-old former treasurer of the Reading Education Association, is charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing $400,000 from union coffers, said Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams.
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Contractor takes $3,576 check from homeowner, fails to complete work

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Snyder County contractor did not respond to a homeowner for at least three months after taking a down payment of $3,576 to install windows, police say. Kelly Joe Keister, 54, of Middleburg, now faces a felony theft by deception charge. Keister is the owner of Double K Construction. The accuser told Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police that she gave Keister a check...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy