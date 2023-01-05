Read full article on original website
Will three driver lineups in three years equal three titles for Pfaff?
For most race teams, expectations would be lowered and the intensity level tempered competing in back-to-back IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship seasons with brand-new driver lineups. Not Pfaff Motorsports. Not a chance. The reigning GTD PRO class champion team ushers in a new assembly of drivers –Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet and...
McLaren IndyCar presence boosts F1 hopes for drivers - Rossi
Alexander Rossi believes McLaren’s presence in both IndyCar and Formula 1 will help drivers in the United States have a chance of racing in F1 due to increased awareness of their talents. Colton Herta tested for McLaren in 2022 (pictured above) while being linked with a move to AlphaTauri,...
F1 rift growing as Ben Sulayem hits back at Andretti Cadillac reactions
A rift between Formula 1 and the FIA appears to be growing after the governing body’s president Mohammed Ben Sulayem hit out at what he believes to be “adverse reaction” to Andretti Cadillac’s desire to enter F1. Andretti Global and General Motors announced they would be...
IndyCar champ Power joins Rolex 24 with Sun Energy1
Like his Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden, Will Power has dreamt of racing in the Rolex 24 At Daytona for more than a decade, and thanks to fellow Australian Kenny Habul, the reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion will make his IMSA debut later this month in Florida sharing the No. 75 Sun Energy1 Racing Team’s Mercedes-AMG.
MPG promotes and expands staff, officials for 2023 season
Morgan Performance Group (MPG) has announced the expansion of its official staff and promotions within the sports car racing sanction body’s organization. MPG, previously known as GT Celebration in its first three seasons, now enters the 2023 racing campaign with a seven-weekend (plus two testing rounds) schedule which gets underway next month at Apex Motor Club at Maricopa, AZ with the first tests on Feb. 6-7.
PRUETT: Why GM wants to go all-in with Andretti
Two reactions came to mind with last week’s bombshell announcement of Andretti Cadillac Racing’s desired Formula 1 entry. The first was one of unbridled enthusiasm to see Michael Andretti and General Motors go all-in on an American F1 entry that will hopefully be accepted in the coming years.
INSIGHT: Johnson's "amazing" work ethic already impacting Petty GMS
Petty GMS continues to take as many steps forward in as little time as possible in its quest to be successful in the NASCAR Cup Series, and bringing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson into the ownership fold further is proof of that commitment. Johnson is not only a part owner in...
Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24
Nicki Thiim will join Magnus Racing for the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, the team announced on Monday. The FIA World Endurance Championship winner completes the team’s lineup of John Potter, Andy Lally, and Spencer Pumpelly in its Aston Martin entry. The team also added Flex-Box as a sponsor for its IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup campaign.
Loeb continues Dakar comeback charge with Stage 8 win
The Dakar Rally has reached its midway Rest Day following eight grueling stages through Saudi Arabia. Despite hostile weather conditions we’ve still had over 2,500 kilometers/ of racing against the clock and a truckload of dramatic stories along the way. BRX’s Sebastien Loeb won today’s eighth stage by 2m11s...
2022 Race Industry Week interview: Tom Kristensen
Tom Kristensen, the most successful race driver in sports car history and the only person to win the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans nine times, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Hosted by Laurence Foster of RACER.com.
Arrow McLaren hires Murray for marketing and commercial role
Arrow McLaren has hired Mo Murray as its new VP of marketing and commercial activities. It’s a reunion of sorts for Ireland’s Murray who returns to work under the umbrella of McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. Prior to joining McLaren, Brown spent decades developing his Indiana-based Just Marketing...
NTE/SSR finalizes Rolex 24 line-up
NTE/SSR is returning to the Rolex 24 at Daytona with its GTD-class No. 42 Huracán GT3 with drivers Don Yount, Jaden Conwright, and Daytona rookies Kerong Li and Alessio Deledda. “The Rolex 24 field is at capacity, and it’s such an honor for NTE/SSR to be included in such...
Eriksen joins RLL as Chief Operating Officer
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has strengthened its management structure with the signing of Steve Eriksen as its new chief operating officer. The longtime vice president of Honda Performance Development who left HPD to run Chip Ganassi Racing’s IMSA Daytona Prototype international Cadillac program will oversee RLL’s IndyCar and factory BMW IMSA efforts in the new COO role.
F1 team opposition driven by greed – Andretti
Michael Andretti says opposition to the Andretti Cadillac project from other Formula 1 teams comes down to “greed”, but that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is encouraged by the program’s General Motors link. GM and Andretti announced its plans to partner on an F1 entry shortly after the...
Perkins joins SS GreenLight for Xfinity
Blaine Perkins has signed with SS GreenLight Racing for a full season of NASCAR Xfinity Series racing. Perkins will drive the No. 07 Chevrolet with veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Sr. guiding the team. The Bobby Dotter-owned team will run engines from Richard Childress Racing. Sponsorship for the effort will be announced at a later date.
