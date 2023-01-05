Morgan Performance Group (MPG) has announced the expansion of its official staff and promotions within the sports car racing sanction body’s organization. MPG, previously known as GT Celebration in its first three seasons, now enters the 2023 racing campaign with a seven-weekend (plus two testing rounds) schedule which gets underway next month at Apex Motor Club at Maricopa, AZ with the first tests on Feb. 6-7.

MARICOPA, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO