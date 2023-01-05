Read full article on original website
Related
kosu.org
Norman turnpike extension, pandemic funding probe, Jim Inhofe's legacy and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority moving forward with its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma extension and incoming Attorney General Gentner Drummond promising a probe into the state's pandemic funds spending.
kosu.org
Headlines: 2023 legislative session, Hern for Speaker & Oklahoman helped save Damar Hamlin
Lawmakers look ahead to the 2023 legislature. (Oklahoma Watch) Bill bans transgender surgery for anyone under 26, (NewsOK) State Representative pushes bill to repeal HB1775. (Tulsa World) Legislation would allow lawmakers to return to teaching. (Tulsa World) Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern gets votes for U.S. House Speaker. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma...
Comments / 0