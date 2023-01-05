ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Schefter revealed quirky playoff solutions the NFL is considering after Bills-Bengals postponement

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
When Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday after making a tackle in the Bills’ game against the Bengals, a playoff scenario was the furthest thing from a priority. The game was ultimately postponed, but with Week 18 upcoming and the playoffs looming, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to resume the Bills-Bengals game.

Amid the news that there has been encouraging progress in Hamlin’s road to recovery, the league has discussed ways to approach the playoffs in the AFC. The Bills were in position to control their destiny for the top seed with a win on Monday night. Without that game, the Chiefs have the upper hand for the No. 1 seed.

That’s where ESPN’s Adam Schefter came in on Thursday with some of the out-of-the-box solutions that the NFL has discussed in New York.

Here’s what we’re looking at if the Bengals-Bills game gets canceled, which appears to be the most likely move.

1. The top seed is given a choice

One scenario that Schefter mentioned was that the league would go into winning percentages to determine the top seed. Assuming Kansas City wins against the Raiders this weekend, that would be the Chiefs.

And in turn, the Chiefs would have a choice of either taking the first-round bye OR having homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. The No. 2 seed (likely the Bills in this scenario) would get whatever the top seed did not choose.

The NFL is considering this because it doesn’t want to essentially punish the Bills for what happened to Hamlin. But at the same time, it’s difficult to see how the AFC and NFC could have different playoff formats.

2. Play AFC title game at a neutral site

This option seems like one of those “it’s a perfect compromise because everyone hates it” ideas.

Basically, if the AFC Championship Game involves two of three teams impacted by Monday night’s game (Bills, Bengals and Chiefs) then the game would be played at a neutral site. The league has shown the ability to relocate games on short notice as it did this season when the Bills had their home game against the Jets moved to Detroit’s Ford Field due to a blizzard.

But just as the league wanted to avoid punishing the Bills in Scenario 1, this option would almost punish both teams that make the AFC title game. It would again give the NFC a far different path to the Super Bowl than the AFC.

Schefter did note that if the top seed ended up playing a lower seed like New England or Jacksonville, then the better seed would host the AFC title game as it normally would.

Fans understandably had thoughts on these options. Many thought the ideas were good too.

This was how Twitter reacted

We should hear in the coming days about what the league ultimately decides.

