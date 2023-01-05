Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ourquadcities.com
A 32-year-old Davenport man who, Iowa State Troopers allege, threw drugs in a jail wastebasket is behind bars. Damonte Stewart faces felony charges of introducing intoxicants or drugs into an institution and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of obstructing prosecution or defense and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
KCJJ
Suspected shoplifter accused of assaulting department store employee with her handbag after being caught
Coralville Police say a shoplifting suspect assaulted a department store employee after she was caught in the act. Arrest records indicate 26-year-old Takia Dean of C Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids was at Von Maur on the Iowa River Landing just after 3pm on November 28th when she was seen on security video concealing merchandise inside her handbag, then leaving past all points of sale without paying.
ourquadcities.com
Driver fled, crashed, injured 3, trooper alleges
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he led a pursuit to elude law enforcement then crashed, injuring his passengers. Joseph Sutton faces felony charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and serious injury by vehicle, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence – first offense, according to court records.
KCJJ
Transient removed from Trailways bus in Iowa City, arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in front of arriving police
A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.
Muscatine teen charged after armed burglary Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Muscatine man is in jail after an alleged armed burglary on Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. At about 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to the 614 block of Monroe Street after a burglary in progress was reported. Officers soon arrived...
Two arrested in stolen car trying to steal car
Two people are in jail today after Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted them while they allegedly tried to take a car from someone’s yard. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Atalissa on Wednesday, January 4 at about 8:30 a.m. on a vehicle theft complaint. During the investigation, deputies located the […]
KCJJ
Intoxicated transient accused of mooning police after trying to pass out alcohol to Shelter House residents
A transient faces charges that he mooned Iowa City Police who responded to reports that he was intoxicated and trying to provide alcohol to residents at Shelter House. Officers were called to the Southgate Avenue shelter just before 11:45pm on September 29th for a report of 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales trespassing on the property. Witnesses say he was attempting to give alcohol to the residents.
ourquadcities.com
On Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 11:08 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to 614 Monroe Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived at the residence and the 19-year-old suspect, who was armed with a firearm, escaped through an upstairs window of the house, according to a Thursday release. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance, on foot, before the suspect was subdued. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail by police.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with meth possession after auto accident
An Iowa City man was charged with methamphetamine possession after being involved in an automobile accident early Tuesday. At around 12:45 am, Shazali Mohamedahmed of Lakeside Drive allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Scales Bend Road and Ranshaw Way in North Liberty as he was driving his Toyota. Officers investigating the incident believed Mohamedahmed to be suffering from medical issues, and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
kciiradio.com
Felony Assault Charges For Lockridge Man
On December 31, at approximately 9:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lockridge. The caller reported that her husband, identified as 32-year-old Randon William Lee Robbins, had assaulted two family members, one a juvenile. The caller had locked herself and her child in the car for protection, while Robbins could be heard screaming and hitting the vehicle.
KBUR
Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
KCRG.com
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 15 vehicles
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A major crash along Interstate 80 westbound in the Iowa City area on Sunday morning led to the loss of two lives, according to officials. At around 5:40 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash at mile marker 246 on Interstate 80, located east of the exit for Iowa Highway 1, known locally as North Dodge Street. Troopers believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that several vehicles lost control in that area and collided. A total of 15 vehicles were involved in the pileup, including nine semi-trucks.
Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
Galesburg man facing charges after cashing stolen check back in November.
Galesburg Police responded to Gale Credit Union on Monday for a report of fraud. Officers met with employees who advised they received a return notice on a check that was cashed back in November. The over $1,400 check was from a closed account and was cashed by a 42-year-old Galesburg man. Police then spoke with employees of the business that owned the closed account who advised they suffered a break-in back in November. Employees looked at images of the suspect who cashed the check and he did not match the image of the suspect from the business’s security footage. The employee confirmed that old checks from an account that was closed years ago were stolen during the break-in. Police then viewed a security video from Gale Credit Union which shows the male suspect withdrawing cash several times after cashing the check. In one instance, the man is seen riding in a vehicle that was listed as a suspect vehicle in a different investigation. The male subject was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Deceptive Practice, Theft over $500, Forgery, and Possession of Stolen Property.
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff: man, woman arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 3rd, at about 12:07 PM, Henderson County Deputies were called to Stronghurst for a possible domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, the two people involved fled inside the residence.
ourquadcities.com
Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson, 29, of Rock Island, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023, to 96 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Robertson was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, according to...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 individuals suspected to use a stolen card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for two people they say stole a wallet and then used the credit cards at Walmart. According to police, a woman’s wallet was stolen between 3 and 5 p.m. Dec .19 at Marshall’s in Moline. The cards were then used...
Man injured in Bettendorf shooting
BETTENDORF, Iowa — One man was injured in a Wednesday night shooting that took place at a Bettendorf apartment complex, according to a City of Bettendorf press release. On Jan. 4 at approximately 8:06 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive to a report of a gunshot victim.
kyoutv.com
Rock Island man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 96 months; or eight years, in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson, 29, was ordered to serve three years of...
