Read full article on original website
Related
wrkf.org
Why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California
A bomb cyclone hit California this week, knocking out power, downing trees, dumping massive amounts of water. Now, that last one, massive amounts of water - it's interesting because all that rain is hitting in a state that has been stricken with drought. Some California residents are watching this precious resource wash away and wondering, why can't we save the water for later, for times when we desperately need it? Well, Andrew Fisher, hydrogeologist and professor at UC Santa Cruz, attempted to answer that question in an op-ed for The LA Times. And we have brought him here to try to answer it for us. Professor Fisher, welcome.
wrkf.org
Louisiana unveils update to 50-year, $50 billion plan to restore its eroding coastline
Officials in Louisiana unveiled the latest version of the state’s 50-year, $50 billion plan to restore its degraded coast and enhance hurricane protection on Friday afternoon, kicking off what will be a months-long approval process. By law, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority must update its coastal master plan...
wrkf.org
Friday, January 6th: Nate Gowdy, John Barry, Brad Onishi
Photojournalist Nate Gowdy reflects on the January 6 insurrection on its two year anniversary by referencing his latest work "INSURRECTION". Author and historian John Barry speaks on his latest works as well as what is happing in Washington, including the race for speaker of the House. Social commentator and writer Brad Onishi discusses his latest work "Preparing for War" and also comments on the January 6 insurrection. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster talks several political topics and also acknowledges the longest standing restaurant near LSU, Wienerschnitzel.
Comments / 0