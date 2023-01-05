ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Reaves already has two of the best inbound passes you will ever see so far this season

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
I don’t know how this guy keeps doing this, but it’s impressive.

While this possession will only show up in the box score as an assist, Los Angeles Lakers wing Austin Reaves has once again recorded a game-winning inbound pass.

After an inbound pass that led to a game-winner for former Lakers forward Matt Ryan earlier this season, Reaves was able to accomplish as much once again by finding Russell Westbrook against Miami on Wednesday.

Watch the way the former undrafted free agent was able to thread the needle to connect with Westbrook exactly where he needed the ball on this play:

While there were some questions as to why Reaves wasn’t on the floor as a potential option to receive the ball and then shoot the free throw after Miami’s inevitable intentional foul, he was also the most trustworthy option to not screw up the inbound pass.

By successfully making this pass, Reaves was able to avoid dealing with one of his teammates attempting two stressful free throws. Instead, he got a guaranteed basket from Westbrook as well as a chance for another point at the charity stripe.

After the game, Westbrook explained that he overheard Miami’s defense call to switch everything. Once the switch began, he cut to the basket and Reaves made the read on the scramble.

If he had waited for even half of a second longer, Reaves likely would have called timeout. Instead, the Lakers got a much-needed win even though they were playing without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham called Reaves an “all-time inbounder” when he described what he saw during the possession. Based on what we have seen so far this season, Ham is not incorrect.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

