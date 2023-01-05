Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger held without bond in student slayings amid chilling new details

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho murders: Mystery white cars on video near crime scene day after student stabbings
Two white car sightings were recorded near the King Road home in Moscow after four University of Idaho students were killed. Suspect Bryan Kohberger drove a white Hyundai Elantra.
Idaho murders: 'True evil' was watching slain students, victim's sister says
Idaho college murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister referred to suspect Bryan Kohberger as "true evil" in her first interview since his arrest, according to a report.
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. He appeared in his first Idaho court appearance for four counts...
'Internet sleuths' in Idaho murder case 'becoming a problem,' former FBI agent says
Case watchers believe Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have attended a vigil for the four victims following the Moscow massacre in November.
Roommate in 1992 Buffalo attack defends Idaho roommate for delayed call to police, tells media to 'back off'
Alanna Zabel detailed eerie similarities she found between the Idaho murders and the attack on her roommate 30 years ago at the University of Buffalo.
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former friend speaks out on social behavior, alleged drug use
Rich Pasqua, who said he is a former acquaintance of Bryan Kohberger, reacted to the Idaho murders suspect's arrest on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil
The vigil was held 17 days after the murder.
Father of slain student Kaylee Goncalves comments on suspected Idaho murderer: 'Looked like a normal guy'
Kaylee Goncalves’s father Steve said he believed Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old lone suspect in a quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, would look differently.
Father of one of the Moscow Murder Victims Speaks out
"He was just a person looking for an opportunity and just happened to be in that house and it's hard to take," said Steven Goncalves. The father of Kaylee Goncalves, is speaking out. She was one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November. Nearly two...
Bryan Kohberger case: Knife sheath points to possible target, experts say
The knife sheath that investigators found next to two victims could indicate they were the target of the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus.
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
Investigators Catch Idaho Murder Suspect with DNA Found in Trash
The man accused of killing four Idaho college students was actively trying to evade investigators by throwing out trash in neighbors' bins. The criminal justice student who was arrested was observed by FBI agents throwing out personal items that could potentially contain DNA in his parents' neighbors' garbage bins. The suspect would wait until late night or the early hours of the early hours of morning or late night to complete the task.
DNA is star witness in Idaho killings
To help identify the suspect in the Idaho student murders, investigators matched DNA found on a knife sheath at the murder site to trash from the suspect's parents' house. "That type of violent, intimate crime, it is virtually impossible not to leave something behind," says Genetic Genealogist CeCe Moore. "Even if you're a criminology Ph.D. student."
Idaho murder timeline: Affidavit reveals how 16 minutes depict shocking scene
Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's car is seen on camera driving near the crime scene at 4:04 a.m. and leaving at 4:20 a.m., an affidavit says.
Man held in Las Vegas knife attacks allegedly linked to third killing
A man arrested last year in connection with a series of knife attacks that killed two people has been linked to a third killing.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Massachusetts woman murdered more than 50 years ago identified by authorities using genetic genealogy
A woman who was found murdered in a wooded area in Bedford, New Hampshire, more than five decades ago was identified this week as 26-year-old Katherine Ann Alston.
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
