Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrandonTed RiversBrandon, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment
One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
Tampa Catholic standout prepares for future in college football
Tampa Catholic linebacker Lewis Carter received more than 50 Division I scholarship offers. His talent and his head coach built him into one of the best defensive players in the country.
Former Florida State staffer hired as Director of Player Personnel at USF
A rising name to watch moving forward with ties to the Seminoles.
Pasco County basketball mourns the loss of star player
So to honor Develin Junior, the travel basketball team called The Outlaws, which his father started for him two years ago— gathered Saturday to play in his name.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brandon
Brandon might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brandon.
businessobserverfl.com
Local aviation company become Buccaneers team airline
Just before the new year, AeroVanti Club, a private aviation company, announced a big win: a partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The company the signed the team as its exclusive private aviation partner and the is now the team’s official airline. Through the partnership, the Buccaneers Champions Lounges will be rebranded to The AeroVanti Lounges.
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
wild941.com
Concerts Coming To Tampa In 2023
I am loving all the shows that are coming to the Tampa Bay area this year! There are a couple on this list that spark my interest. Whats your favorite? Who are you most excited to see? I have yet to attend the Strawberry festival, so I am stoked about that event. Im sure there will be more concerts announced as the year goes on. Below are some of the ones that I am interested in. Get your tickets, and I’ll see you there!
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
Tampa Internation Airport announces winner of ‘wildly popular’ name the flamingo contest
Tampa International Airport is set to announce the winner of its “wildly popular” ‘name the flamingo’ contest.
Race track, private garages among features of new Tampa complex
When looking for a new area to build The Motor Enclave, Brad Oleshansky says a computer program picked Tampa because of its huge car scene.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
Florida's first Torchy's Tacos opens in St. Petersburg next month
The Austin-based chain offers Tex-Mex-style tacos, burritos, queso and more.
Tampa Bay Rays’ New Home Could Transform City
The Tampa Bay Rays will likely transform St. Petersburg. The question is how. The city released proposals from four developers for a ballpark-centered development in St. Pete’s Gas Plant district. Residents were invited to provide feedback at a Wednesday evening forum. The Rays, working with development company Hines, proposed...
fox35orlando.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
The Weekly Challenger
Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell
ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival promotes culture and diversity
TAMPA, Fla. - Runners laced up their sneakers and pounded the pavement Saturday to kick off the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival. A new year means new goals, which may include learning new dance moves. That’s how personal trainer Chinyere Sam pumped up participants at this year's Tampa Bay Black...
islandernews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Tampa
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Beachfront Retreat was Specifically Designed to Relax and Reconnect with a 5 Star Experience in Saint Pete Beach, Florida is Asking for $8.5 Million
1103 Gulf Way Home in Saint Pete Beach, Florida for Sale. 1103 Gulf Way, Saint Pete Beach, Florida is the ultimate beachfront retreat with the interior spaces are generous, the outdoor spaces are tremendous and the surrounding area creates a perfect place for Fun with Family and Friends. This Home in Saint Pete Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1103 Gulf Way, please contact Melinda Pletcher (Phone: 727-455-6633) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
247Sports
