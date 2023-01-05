ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Antonio Grier Jr., South Florida LB transfer, announces SEC commitment

Antonio Grier Jr., a South Florida linebacker who entered the transfer portal, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound linebacker originally committed to Central Florida in December, but is following new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who previously coached at UCF, to Fayetteville. He battled a hand injury this past season, and only appeared in 4 games.
TAMPA, FL
Local aviation company become Buccaneers team airline

Just before the new year, AeroVanti Club, a private aviation company, announced a big win: a partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The company the signed the team as its exclusive private aviation partner and the is now the team’s official airline. Through the partnership, the Buccaneers Champions Lounges will be rebranded to The AeroVanti Lounges.
TAMPA, FL
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
Indie Atlantic Studios Secures Rights to Documentary on Notorious Florida Sheriff

A Lakeland film company has landed the rights to produce a documentary on infamous Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall. Indie Atlantic Studios has optioned the rights to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King’s books “Devil In The Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America” and “Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found.” Producer and director Katie McEntire Wiatt said they expect production to begin this year.
LAKELAND, FL
13-year-old held in Curtis Hixon Park shooting

A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Jan. 1. The Tampa Police Department said two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation about 8:48 p.m. that turned physical at the park, at 600 N Ashley Drive. During the one-on-one fight, five to six additional teens jumped in to assist the would-be shooter in striking and kicking the victim.
TAMPA, FL
