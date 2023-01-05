Read full article on original website
Pasco County basketball mourns the loss of star player
So to honor Develin Junior, the travel basketball team called The Outlaws, which his father started for him two years ago— gathered Saturday to play in his name.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Antonio Grier Jr., South Florida LB transfer, announces SEC commitment
Antonio Grier Jr., a South Florida linebacker who entered the transfer portal, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound linebacker originally committed to Central Florida in December, but is following new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who previously coached at UCF, to Fayetteville. He battled a hand injury this past season, and only appeared in 4 games.
Former Florida State staffer hired as Director of Player Personnel at USF
A rising name to watch moving forward with ties to the Seminoles.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brandon
Brandon might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brandon.
businessobserverfl.com
Local aviation company become Buccaneers team airline
Just before the new year, AeroVanti Club, a private aviation company, announced a big win: a partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The company the signed the team as its exclusive private aviation partner and the is now the team’s official airline. Through the partnership, the Buccaneers Champions Lounges will be rebranded to The AeroVanti Lounges.
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
Race track, private garages among features of new Tampa complex
When looking for a new area to build The Motor Enclave, Brad Oleshansky says a computer program picked Tampa because of its huge car scene.
stpeterising.com
Beloved burger joint El Cap has sold to local owners who will preserve its legacy
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Especially when something has been around for generations. In the last few years, St. Pete has had to let go of some of its oldest institutions. COVID-19 claimed two of the Sunshine City's most precious gems — St. Pete’s oldest family-operated restaurant, Coney...
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
‘It’s definitely unsettling’: 13-year-old accused of shooting another teen at Curtis Hixon Park
"It's definitely unsettling," said Benjamin Ward as he walked through Curtis Hixon Park with his 1-year-old daughter.
fox13news.com
Tampa city council pushes changes to nomination process after TPD Chief Mary O'Connor's resignation
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa city councilors are pushing for changes to the way top city officials are confirmed for their positions. This comes after a contentious nomination and tenure of Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor, who recently resigned after flashing her badge during a traffic stop in Pinellas County. Last...
The history of the Washington Park Community
Booker T. Washington, William A. Rochelle, and members of Lakeland's early Black community influenced the city and established Florida's sixth Black high school.
Indie Atlantic Studios Secures Rights to Documentary on Notorious Florida Sheriff
A Lakeland film company has landed the rights to produce a documentary on infamous Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall. Indie Atlantic Studios has optioned the rights to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King’s books “Devil In The Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America” and “Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found.” Producer and director Katie McEntire Wiatt said they expect production to begin this year.
Woman, child rushed to the hospital after shooting in Clearwater
A woman and child are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Clearwater on Sunday.
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
To get endorsed by Tampa’s police union, candidates are asked if they’ve supported BLM, own a gun, or advocated against police brutality
The survey also asks candidates if they believe the Constitution is “a living document.”
13-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Teen At Curtis Hixon Park In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – A 13-year-old has been arrested related to a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Sunday. At approximately 8:48 PM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical at Curtis Hixon Park, located
tampabeacon.com
13-year-old held in Curtis Hixon Park shooting
A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Jan. 1. The Tampa Police Department said two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation about 8:48 p.m. that turned physical at the park, at 600 N Ashley Drive. During the one-on-one fight, five to six additional teens jumped in to assist the would-be shooter in striking and kicking the victim.
College student helps 7-year-old out of submerged car in Lakeland on Christmas Eve
Elora Friar was doing what most college students do when they are back in their hometown.
247Sports
