NBC San Diego
Person Stabbed to Death in East Village Area of San Diego
A person died after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego Sunday around 7:26 p.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, but they were pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The suspect...
Small business owner’s 4 vehicles vandalized in Bay Ho
The owner of a hauling company is without work for the foreseeable future after four of his vehicles were vandalized in Bay Ho, according to the man impacted.
onscene.tv
Fire Investigators Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Fire Near Jetty | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1/7/2023 4:55 am LOCATION: Quivira Way & Quivira Court. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego Fire-Rescue along with San Diego Police responded to a report of a tent fire near the Quivira Basin Jetty. When Firefighters arrived, they found no tent fire but a Toyota pickup truck that was on fire near the rocks of the jetty. Firefighters discovered that the vehicle was abandoned and no one was seen around it. It is unclear if the vehicle was deliberately set on fire or caught fire after attempting to push the truck into the water. The Metro Arson Strike Team has been requested due to the suspicious nature of the fire. No injuries were reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
San Diego Channel
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
A San Diego Police officer was hurt after the vehicle she was in was struck by a trolley in downtown San Diego Thursday morning.
NBC San Diego
A San Diego Police officer was injured after her patrol vehicle crashed with a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley in downtown San Diego Thursday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. at First Avenue and B Street, outside of Golden Hall, as the officer was responding to a call regarding a disturbance call with a weapon involved, the San Diego Police Department said.
Arson suspected at fire station in Pacific Beach after vehicles go up in flames
Multiple vehicles caught fire Saturday morning at a fire station in Pacific Beach, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Five people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of auto theft, identity theft, possession of counterfeit currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession, among other crimes. Early Saturday, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Sheriff's Lt....
Deputies Discover El Cajon Crime Ring After Traffic Stop, Arrest 5
Deputies arrested five people in El Cajon Saturday on suspicion of several crimes, including auto theft, identity theft and drug possession. Early Saturday, deputies from the Lakeside substation spotted a stolen Subaru Outback being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Lt. Shawn Wray of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
Man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed bicyclist in Balboa Park
A man who was driving under the influence of drugs when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Balboa Park pleaded guilty this week to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges.
A police officer was injured after her SUV collided with a trolley on Thursday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego weekly Reader
Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing
There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
Coast News
One dead, another injured in San Marcos shooting near elementary school
SAN MARCOS — One individual has died, and another was injured after being shot in San Marcos on Wednesday afternoon near an elementary school along West Borden Road. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on West Borden, east of Las Posas Road, across from Paloma Elementary School. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies on the scene discovered a 19-year-old male on the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and a 20-year-old male in the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.
23-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas
ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Encinitas on New Year's Day was identified. David D'Lima, 23, was identified by authorities as the victim killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 2023 began. San Diego Sheriffs and...
CHP: Driver seriously injured following crash on SR-15 in North Park
A driver was seriously injured when her car crashed off State Route 15 in North Park Thursday afternoon.
Man found dead outside of Vista motel
A man was found dead outside of a Vista motel early Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
Deputies Wednesday were investigating a shooting in San Marcos that left one man dead and another wounded, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Coast News
Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate
ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
57-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed in El Cajon Collision with Dodge Ram
A 57-year-old man was fatally injured Wednesday when the motor scooter he was riding was struck by a pickup truck on an El Cajon thoroughfare. The two-wheeler collided with the 2000 Dodge Ram in the 500 block of El Cajon Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to police. The accident...
