Cohen fields ideas for Mets’ parking lot

Roughly 550 community members attended Saturday’s visioning sessions at Citi Field, during which Mets owner Steve Cohen offered residents the opportunity to weigh in on what should become of the stadium’s parking lot. Saturday’s event comes just days after numerous Queens civic groups voiced their opposition to a...
EAST ELMHURST, NY

