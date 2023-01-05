ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warming oceans have decimated marine parasites — but that’s not a good thing

More than a century of preserved fish specimens offer a rare glimpse into long-term trends in parasite populations. New research from the University of Washington shows that fish parasites plummeted from 1880 to 2019, a 140-year stretch when Puget Sound — their habitat and the second largest estuary in the mainland U.S. — warmed significantly.
Solar-powered system converts plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels

A solar-driven technology that could help to address plastic pollution and greenhouse gases at the same time could be a game-changer in the development of a circular economy. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, developed the system, which can convert two waste streams into two chemical products at the same time – the first time this has been achieved in a solar-powered reactor.
Turning plastic waste into a valuable soil additive

University of California, Riverside, scientists have moved a step closer to finding a use for the hundreds of millions of tons of plastic waste produced every year that often winds up clogging streams and rivers and polluting our oceans. In a recent study, Kandis Leslie Abdul-Aziz, a UCR assistant professor...
