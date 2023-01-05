Read full article on original website
Serpa appoints Justin Neece as Vice President and General Manager
Customers can expect a smooth, seamless transition to Neece; company founder and previous General Manager Fernando Serpa remains with the company in a new role. Serpa, a secondary packaging solutions manufacturer, has named Justin Neece as its new Vice President and General Manager, replacing Fernando Serpa, who is remaining with the company as its new Vice President of Technology Development.
Manufacturing Technology Orders Total $436.5 in November 2022; Annual total value dips below 2021 for first time in 2022
New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $436.5 million in November 2022, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology. New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $436.5 million in November 2022, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report...
Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association requests comments to upcoming ANSI/PGMA G300 Standard Revision
The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) would like to request a “Call for Members” for its BSR/PGMA G300-201x, Safety and Performance of Portable Generators (revision of ANSI/PGMA G300-2018) Standard which is currently under revision. The proposed revisions include adding additional requirements related to carbon monoxide safety concerns.
Episode 348: Fernish and Supply Chain Circularity
The New Warehouse podcast is excited to welcome Kristin Toth, the president and COO of Fernish. Fernish is a unique furniture rental service redefining the industry’s sustainability standards. They offer fast delivery and high-touch service, like putting everything together for customers and flexibility to swap things out or buy them outright if they fall in love with pieces. By leveraging a circular supply chain, they provide value for their customers with quality, convenience, and affordability. Kristin and Kevin discuss how Fernish came to be and how they are capitalizing on the opportunities in the business of furniture and home decor. You won’t want to miss this episode and Kristen’s career advice for anyone interested in pursuing a career in operations.
GM Equipment Rentals acquires Magnum Equipment
GM Equipment Rentals, an aerial and material handling company based in North Central Pennsylvania, has completed its acquisition of Magnum Equipment LLC., located in Hudsonville, Mich., near Grand Rapids. This acquisition now extends GM Equipment’s coverage area across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and Michigan. GM Equipment...
Women In Trucking Call for Nominations: 2023 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award
Women In Trucking Association (WIT), Truckstop, and Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) are seeking nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA). The award started in 2015 to recognize outstanding individuals for their achievements and leadership in logistics. “Every year more women are entering the logistics industry, and this...
