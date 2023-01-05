The New Warehouse podcast is excited to welcome Kristin Toth, the president and COO of Fernish. Fernish is a unique furniture rental service redefining the industry’s sustainability standards. They offer fast delivery and high-touch service, like putting everything together for customers and flexibility to swap things out or buy them outright if they fall in love with pieces. By leveraging a circular supply chain, they provide value for their customers with quality, convenience, and affordability. Kristin and Kevin discuss how Fernish came to be and how they are capitalizing on the opportunities in the business of furniture and home decor. You won’t want to miss this episode and Kristen’s career advice for anyone interested in pursuing a career in operations.

