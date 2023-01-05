ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April

If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
