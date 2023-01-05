Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April
If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
WDW News Today
New ‘Harry Potter’ Honeydukes Potholder and Oven Mitt at Universal Orlando Resort
More new Honeydukes kitchenwares have arrived at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando Resort. We’ve already cataloged the candy shop’s branded apron, measuring spoons, and plates. Now guests can complete the set with a Honeydukes potholder and oven mitt. These are, of course, available in...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Dirty Parks, the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Begins, and Discussing the Disney Dining Plan!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, January 8th at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. People have been asking for the return of the Disney Dining Plan, but Disney has released a new alternative. Are we excited about it?. We’re back with more news and...
WDW News Today
Home Store and WonderGround Gallery Moving, New Name Announced for Jazz Kitchen at Downtown Disney District
As part of the ongoing reimagining of Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, the Disney Home Store and WonderGround Gallery will be moving. They are currently near the center of Downtown Disney District, but will close on January 9, 2023. They will move to the west side of the shopping...
WDW News Today
Disney100 Soap Dispenser Arrives at Walt Disney World
Disney continues to “pump” out more merchandise to celebrate their 100 Years of Wonder celebration, and the latest addition is a new purple Disney100 Mickey hand soap dispenser which we found today at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom!. Disney100 Soap Dispenser — $19.99. This purple soap dispenser...
WDW News Today
Our Review of Super Nintendo World and the Highly Anticipated Mario Kart Ride
While there’s still a month or so until Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood, we have been lucky enough to visit the original version of the land at Universal Studios Japan. You can watch Tom’s honest review below, or keep scrolling for more details, specific videos, and thoughts.
WDW News Today
NEW Reversible Frankenstein Lanyard at Universal Orlando Resort
Keep Halloween Horror Nights near your heart all year long with a new lanyard featuring Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein. It’s available alongside other classic monsters merchandise in Five & Dime at Universal Studios Florida. Frankenstein Lanyard – $13. The lanyard is reversible. One side...
WDW News Today
Super Nintendo World Pass Member Preview Reservations Now Opening on January 9
After a delay due to a network outage, Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that Super Nintendo World Pass Member preview reservations will now open on Monday, January 9. The reservations will open at 11:00 a.m. PST. Universal Studios Hollywood also confirmed that no reservations have been made and all previously announced dates will remain the same — January 29 through February 11. Super Nintendo World opens to the public on February 17, 2023.
WDW News Today
NEW Jurassic World Safari Hat at Universal Studios Hollywood
A new version of the “Jurassic World” safari hat is available at Universal Studios Hollywood. A blue safari hat has been available for a while now and remains in stock. The new one is tan and we found it in Jurassic Outfitters. Jurassic World Safari Hat – $28.95...
WDW News Today
Disney Junior Mickey Figurine Set Arrives at Walt Disney World
Parents of young children who love Disney Junior shows like “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” will be interested to learn that this new Disney Junior Mickey figurine set is now available in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World!. Disney Junior Mickey Figurine Set — $49.99. This...
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Are Finally Down At Tomorrowland Light and Power Co.
The construction walls are finally down at Tomorrowland Light and Power Co.! As previously reported, Disney stated that Tomorrowland Light and Power Co., which has been closed since August of 2022, would reopen on December 11, 2022. December 11 came and went, with no reopening. However, now we can see that the construction walls are down!
WDW News Today
NEW Matterhorn Dress Now Available at Disneyland
A new dress inspired by the Matterhorn at Disneyland is now available at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. This Matterhorn dress is a contemporary twist on the traditional dirndl worn by women and girls in the German-speaking Alps. The dress pays tribute to the Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction located at Fantasyland at Disneyland Park.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Gramercy Park Food Booths to Be Demolished and Replaced in 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Two long standing Gramercy Park food booths at Universal Studios Florida may end up being demolished and replaced. Yesterday we showed you that the Gramercy Park food booths in Universal Studios Florida are now behind construction walls. As you can see from the photos we snapped today, one of the booths has already been removed, so its demolition is a little more than a “rumor”.
WDW News Today
NEW Jungle Cruise T-Shirt Sails In To Walt Disney World
Jungle Cruise Skippers and Crew and passengers, attention please! This new Jungle Cruise T-shirt has just sailed into Walt Disney World Resort. This vintage-looking washed green t-shirt has a tropical vibe that Jungle Cruise fans will love. We found this incredible shirt at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Jungle Cruise...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/4/23 (TRON Lightcycle Run Construction Update, runDisney Marathon Weekend Merchandise, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Washboard Magnet, & More)
Royal Greetings, and welcome to Magic Kingdom! Join us around Magic Kingdom finding runDisney Marathon Weekend merchandise, checking in on TRON Lightcycle Run, and more. Let’s get going!. It looks like it’s going to be a busy day at Magic Kingdom. At first it seemed like the 50th...
WDW News Today
Pumpkin Juice Bottle Souvenir Sipper Now Available at Universal Studios Hollywood
For those who love pumpkin juice at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, but miss those adorable pumpkin-topped pumpkin juice bottles, a better replacement may have just been introduced — a pumpkin juice bottle souvenir sipper! We found this very close facsimile for sale at the Universal Studios Store in Universal Studios Hollywood.
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mouse and Pluto Youth Spirit Jersey Now Available at Disneyland Resort
A new Mickey Mouse and Pluto youth Spirit Jersey now available at Disneyland Resort! We found this fabulously cute Spirit Jersey at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Mickey Mouse and Pluto Youth Spirit Jersey – $54.99. The athletic gray Spirit Jersey features the main mouse himself, Mickey, front and...
WDW News Today
Some Scaffolding Down During Summer House on the Lake Construction at Disney Springs
Some scaffolding has been removed during the construction of Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs. The new restaurant was announced in summer 2022, taking over the space formerly planned for Beatrix, and is scheduled to open this year. More steel has been added to this section of the...
WDW News Today
Disney100 Ear Hat Now Eligible for Personalization at Walt Disney World
Yesterday we showed you the new Disney100 ear hat released to celebrate the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, and now you can get the hat personalized in Magic Kingdom!. Disney100 Ear Hat — $29.99; Personalization — $5 Per Word. Today we stopped in Ye Old Christmas Shoppe in...
WDW News Today
2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend runDisney MagicBand, Phone Case, Magnet, and Ornament Designs Arrive on MaDe Kiosks
New runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend customizable MagicBand, phone case, magnet, and ornament designs are available on MaDe kiosks, just in time for the big weekend!. MaDe kiosks are in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom, Rock Around the Shop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Marketplace Co-Op at Disney...
