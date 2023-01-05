Ke Huy Quan, a newly minted Golden Globes winner as of tonight, said backstage after winning his award for Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture that he’d love to revive his character of Data in a potential “Goonies 2,” but only if the right opportunity came along. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actor said that a “Goonies” sequel has been trying to come together for the last 30 years, and he imagined it would be that sequel, not “Everything Everywhere,” that would get him back on screen. “That’s the movie I thought I would need to make a career comeback,”...

