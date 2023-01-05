Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Suspect threw drugs in jail trash can, trooper alleges
A 32-year-old Davenport man who, Iowa State Troopers allege, threw drugs in a jail wastebasket is behind bars. Damonte Stewart faces felony charges of introducing intoxicants or drugs into an institution and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of obstructing prosecution or defense and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
KCJJ
Suspected shoplifter accused of assaulting department store employee with her handbag after being caught
Coralville Police say a shoplifting suspect assaulted a department store employee after she was caught in the act. Arrest records indicate 26-year-old Takia Dean of C Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids was at Von Maur on the Iowa River Landing just after 3pm on November 28th when she was seen on security video concealing merchandise inside her handbag, then leaving past all points of sale without paying.
ourquadcities.com
Driver fled, crashed, injured 3, trooper alleges
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he led a pursuit to elude law enforcement then crashed, injuring his passengers. Joseph Sutton faces felony charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and serious injury by vehicle, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence – first offense, according to court records.
KCJJ
Shelter House resident accused of assaulting police on two separate occasions in last few days
A Shelter House resident faces charges that she assaulted police on two separate occasions over the last few days. Iowa City Police were first called to the Waterfront Hy-Vee just after 8:45 Thursday night for a woman who had been previously trespassed from the store refusing to leave. When officers asked the woman for her name, she allegedly refused to give it and tried to flee. One officer grabbed the woman’s shoulder, and she reportedly responded by pushing and punching the officer’s chest. Police say she also resisted handcuffing and tried to push herself off of the squad car.
KCJJ
Transient removed from Trailways bus in Iowa City, arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in front of arriving police
A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.
KCRG.com
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting killed one person on Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids. Officers responded to a call at 7:22 p.m. to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard after receiving reports of someone shot. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600...
Muscatine teen charged after armed burglary Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Muscatine man is in jail after an alleged armed burglary on Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. At about 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to the 614 block of Monroe Street after a burglary in progress was reported. Officers soon arrived...
KCJJ
Intoxicated transient accused of mooning police after trying to pass out alcohol to Shelter House residents
A transient faces charges that he mooned Iowa City Police who responded to reports that he was intoxicated and trying to provide alcohol to residents at Shelter House. Officers were called to the Southgate Avenue shelter just before 11:45pm on September 29th for a report of 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales trespassing on the property. Witnesses say he was attempting to give alcohol to the residents.
Two arrested in stolen car trying to steal car
Two people are in jail today after Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted them while they allegedly tried to take a car from someone’s yard. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Atalissa on Wednesday, January 4 at about 8:30 a.m. on a vehicle theft complaint. During the investigation, deputies located the […]
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with meth possession after auto accident
An Iowa City man was charged with methamphetamine possession after being involved in an automobile accident early Tuesday. At around 12:45 am, Shazali Mohamedahmed of Lakeside Drive allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Scales Bend Road and Ranshaw Way in North Liberty as he was driving his Toyota. Officers investigating the incident believed Mohamedahmed to be suffering from medical issues, and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
KBUR
Davenport man arrested in early Thursday shooting
Davenport, IA- Davenport Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting incident that left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to a news release, on Thursday, January 5th, at about 2:19 AM, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area of Third and Pine Streets in reference to reports of multiple shots fired.
KBUR
Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
KCRG.com
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 15 vehicles
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A major crash along Interstate 80 westbound in the Iowa City area on Sunday morning led to the loss of two lives, according to officials. At around 5:40 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash at mile marker 246 on Interstate 80, located east of the exit for Iowa Highway 1, known locally as North Dodge Street. Troopers believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that several vehicles lost control in that area and collided. A total of 15 vehicles were involved in the pileup, including nine semi-trucks.
Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
KCJJ
Alleged accomplice arrested for role in Iowa City armed robbery
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged role in an armed robbery in Iowa City last year. Police responded to the 500 block of South Van Buren Street at 9:10pm September 30th on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim and a witness stated that a person approached their car brandishing a firearm and pointed it directly the man’s face. He allegedly threatened to blow the victim’s head off if he didn’t hand over cash and property.
Galesburg man facing charges after cashing stolen check back in November.
Galesburg Police responded to Gale Credit Union on Monday for a report of fraud. Officers met with employees who advised they received a return notice on a check that was cashed back in November. The over $1,400 check was from a closed account and was cashed by a 42-year-old Galesburg man. Police then spoke with employees of the business that owned the closed account who advised they suffered a break-in back in November. Employees looked at images of the suspect who cashed the check and he did not match the image of the suspect from the business’s security footage. The employee confirmed that old checks from an account that was closed years ago were stolen during the break-in. Police then viewed a security video from Gale Credit Union which shows the male suspect withdrawing cash several times after cashing the check. In one instance, the man is seen riding in a vehicle that was listed as a suspect vehicle in a different investigation. The male subject was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Deceptive Practice, Theft over $500, Forgery, and Possession of Stolen Property.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced for drug, firearm offenses
Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson, 29, of Rock Island, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023, to 96 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Robertson was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, according to...
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff: man, woman arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 3rd, at about 12:07 PM, Henderson County Deputies were called to Stronghurst for a possible domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, the two people involved fled inside the residence.
KCRG.com
At least one person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At least one person was hurt in an incident involving a gun on Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials. Reports of the incident in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW began coming in after 7:00 p.m. Cedar Rapids Police said that a “weapons-related incident” had occurred and that a gun was involved. A portion of the area was blocked off with police tape, and a vehicle with a smashed windshield was observed by a KCRG-TV9 reporter.
