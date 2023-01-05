ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
NEVADA STATE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Will Sheila Really Kill Bill?

Will Bill wind up paying the ultimate price for protecting Sheila?. Those who’ve watched The Bold and the Beautiful for any length of time might have found themselves wondering if what they saw last week was a dream sequence. After all, the show has a history of faking viewers out with huge plot twists which turn out to be fantasy sequences. Heck, only a few short weeks ago we watched Thomas making out with Hope… only to find out the designer was only fantasizing about his literal dream woman.
SheKnows

Hope and Steffy Are Flabbergasted by What They Find at Brooke’s — and What Happens at Bill’s House Leaves Him and Katie in Tears

At Forrester, Finn tells Steffy it’s a lot to process knowing Sheila is alive but he’ll do what’s necessary to protect the people he loves. Hope comes in and asks if Steffy knows what happened with their parents. Steffy says no and guesses Hope hasn’t either. She hasn’t. Steffy’s dying to know what’s going on. Hope feels the same way.
Distractify

Are 'Married at First Sight' Season 16 Couple Mackinley and Domynique Still Together?

It's time for another season of Married at First Sight (MAFS), and already, these couples are facing an uphill battle. For the uninitiated, MAFS follows a group of strangers who are paired up by relationship experts; the couples first meet each other at the altar, tie the knot, go on a honeymoon, and move in together. At the end of the season, each couple will have to decide whether they want to stay together — or get a divorce.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital: Are Griffin and Ellie returning to Port Charles or was their appearance another holiday teaser?

General Hospital fans were stunned on Thursday when Ellie Trout Spinelli (Emily Wilson) was shown having a phone conversation with Griffin Monroe (Matthew Cohen). Neither character has been in Port Charles for a while so spoilers are suggesting and viewers are wondering if this indicates they are on their way back to the ABC soap. The appearance of these two medical professionals could indeed be a preview of the future but it also might simply have been a holiday teaser similar to what took place on February 14.
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Nicole and Christopher Reveal Their Biggest Concerns Heading Into Their Wedding Day (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight couple Nicole and Christopher had the same concern going into their wedding sight unseen. Ahead of Married at First Sight's return to Nashville for its 16th season Wednesday, the couple paired by the MAFS experts opened up to PopCulture.com about their biggest worry heading into their first meeting at the altar, as well as what they learned during their time on the Lifetime marriage experiment show.
NASHVILLE, TN
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Preview: Salem Barely Has Time to Mourn Kate When a Second Tragedy Strikes

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 9 – 13, the new year brings two shocking deaths. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Kristen went into a panic when Rachel was kidnapped, only to soon learn it was Brady who orchestrated the kidnapping. He and Eric were hoping to force Kristen to give up the orchid so they could cure Kate, Kayla and Marlena from Oprheus’ toxin. After arguing, and Kristen even threatening to let the women die, she caved and went to get the orchid. However, it had been stolen!
TV Fanatic

Magnum P.I. Gets Steamy Teaser Ahead of NBC Debut

When Magnum P.I. Season 5 touches down on NBC, the procedural drama is turning up the heat. The former CBS series was canceled earlier this year, and it sure looks like the show is making the most of its new home. NBC dropped a short and steamy 15-second teaser this...
TV Fanatic

East New York Season 1 Episode 10 Review: 10-13

Good news first: Bentley's going to be okay. While it was unlikely that CBS' newest police procedural would kill off a main character halfway through its freshman season, you never know. East New York Season 1 Episode 10 dealt with the aftermath of Bentley's shooting. It was an emotional, gripping...
NEW YORK STATE
TV Fanatic

Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 Review: No Good Deed

Well, that sure was something. We learn about Bode's fate on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 9. After someone dies, an investigation is launched into Cal Fire and Little Rock affairs, and we have some newfound respect for Jake. The episode boasted a great story, strong performances, and direction. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy