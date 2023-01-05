Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 9
On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9, tensions flared up when the Reagan family got wind of what happened. As an over-the-phone scammer targeted the elderly, everyone had to find out how and why. Elsewhere, Danny intervened in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner. Use the video...
TV Fanatic
NCIS Crossover Review: Come Together
Well, it finally happened. After a handful of two-team missions over the years (most to set up spinoffs), all three squads came together in a three-hour crossover on NCIS Season 20 Episode 10, NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 10. So, let's tackle...
TV Fanatic
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole Get Paramount+ Premiere Dates
With some big news, Paramount+ kicked off the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. We'll start with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The streaming service has set an April 6 premiere date for the prequel, which takes place four years before the original movie. "Before rock 'n' roll ruled,...
TV Fanatic
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Chloe
Alert: Missing Persons Unit isn't reinventing the wheel with crime procedurals, but it encapsulates the strengths of the best and should find a comfortable home and audience. By the midway of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 1, it delivered a solid cast, buoyed by two strong leads with great chemistry in Dania Ramirez and Scott Caan, fascinating premises for cases with supporting characters who compel you to learn more, and an intriguing mystery.
TV Fanatic
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Happy Trails
Do you know who is no longer welcome? Stacy, that's who. What a hair-brained move to make on her part. Does she even like working for the ATF? She's never given the impression it was her passion. Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 9 (we all thought there were ten, right?)...
TV Fanatic
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock
The Pitch Perfect universe will continue on Peacock. The streaming service officially picked up a second season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Monday morning, citing strong viewership. The Adam Devine-fronted comedy series was watched by more subscribers in its launch weekend than any other original comedy to date.
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Turns Up the Heat With Series High for Shocking Midseason Premiere
S.W.A.T. (5.3 million/0.5) and Blue Bloods (5.9 million/0.4) also turned in solid numbers for C.B.S., but Fire Country dominated the night in total viewers and tied for #1 overall in the demo. News of the strong ratings dropped just a day after C.B.S. ordered up a very early second-season renewal.
TV Fanatic
You: The Hunter Becomes the Hunted in Riveting Season 4 Trailer
Joe Goldberg is out of his element in the official trailer for You Season 4. Netflix unveiled the trailer on Monday morning, and the series embraces change as Joe moves to London. Unfortunately, he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery in which it looks like he's being stalked.
TV Fanatic
Fear the Walking Dead to End With Truncated Eighth Season
Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end at AMC. Just months after its mothership show ended its 11-season run comes news that the spinoff will conclude with its upcoming eighth season. Even more surprising is that only 12 episodes have been ordered for the final season, it was...
TV Fanatic
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Went From Bravo's Diamond in the Rough to One of the Most Contrived Shows on TV
The Real Housewives franchise has been around since 2006. What started as one hour-long show has become one of the biggest franchises in the world. Somewhere along the way, the formula of different cities started to grow stale -- until The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) burst onto the scene in 2020.
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Bode's Ex-Girlfriend is in Town!
Bode is safe and sound after an intense and dramatic turn of events. Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 got us back into the Fire Country groove. After two or so weeks off the air, we were treated to a good episode, all factors considered. I didn't particularly like the...
TV Fanatic
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Premiere Set at Bravo, and the First Trailer Features Plenty of Drama
The sun will not be setting on Vanderpump Rules in the near future. Bravo announced this week that the hit Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff will return for its highly-anticipated tenth season on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 p.m. The returning cast for Season 10 includes Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana...
TV Fanatic
School Spirits Teaser: Peyton List Must Solve Her Own Murder in Paramount+ YA Drama
Paramount+ is trying to bring in younger viewers. The streaming service today announced its new young adult drama series, School Spirits, will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, March 9, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in Australia, and the U.K....
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Maggie/Negan, Daryl Dixon, and Rick/Michonne Spinoffs Delayed at AMC
AMC is switching things up for the next phase of The Walking Dead universe. The cabler shared some details about the premieres of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Daryl Dixon, and Rick & Michonne Tuesday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. Dead City, which stars Lauren Cohan and...
Sorry Ladies, Eric Winter Is Off the Market — Meet His Beautiful Wife and Kids!
Season 5 of ABC’s procedural cop comedy The Rookie is well underway and it appears that love is in the air for two cast members. The romantic tension between Training Officer Tim Hartford (Eric Winter) and Melissa O'Neil’s Lucy Chen has been high for some time now, but it wasn’t until Season 5 that the two chose to explore their relationship. And fans of The Rookie are shipping hard.
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 11 Spoilers: A Mysterious Death on the Tracks
Regina took over the 7-4 to ensure that the police took neighborhood residents' complaints as seriously as those of white, wealthier people. She's proven repeatedly that she means it, gradually gaining people's trust as she closes cases that no one else paid attention to. Sometimes that's a tall order. East...
TV Fanatic
Carnival Row: Prime Video Unveils Shocking Final Season Trailer
Philo and Vignette's story is poised to have a dramatic conclusion. Prime Video unveiled the official trailer and key art from the second and final season of the fantasy-drama Carnival Row, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. The series returns on February 17 exclusively on Prime Video in more than...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Eddie and Danny Team Up!
Ever since Jamie joined the intelligence bureau, Eddie has been irritating Sergeant McNichols by doing more detective work and less beat-cop stuff. According to spoilers for Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10, Eddie'll again do detective work -- this time helping Danny out with an important case. This should be...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: NCISverse Crossover Scores for CBS; Alert Craters
The highly-anticipated NCISverse crossover finally premiered on CBS on Monday evening, and the numbers were strong. NCIS kicked things off with 7.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, relatively steady in the demo vs. its season average but up considerably among viewers. NCIS: Hawai'i followed with 7.2 million viewers and...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Alert Has Decent Debut, East New York Rises
The ratings are in for Sunday, January 8, 2023. FOX's new drama series, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, launched with 3.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. The numbers are likely inflated due to a strong football overrun, but the true test will be when Alert settles into its Monday timeslot on FOX.
Comments / 0