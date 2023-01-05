ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First pet adoptions of 2023 around the Triad

Typically, the first babies born of the year get broadcasted in the first hours of a new year. But families can grow in more than one way. Here are the first adoptions of the year for shelters across the Piedmont-Triad. Burlington Animal Services. On their first day open of the...
BURLINGTON, NC
What to do when you or a family member has the flu

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s flu season, Cone Health Infection Prevention Medical Director Dr. Cynthia Snider talked about what to do if you or someone in your household catches the flu, and tips for preventing it in the first place on 2 Your Well-Being. Flu symptoms. Dr. Snider said...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire

A mobile home in eastern Moore County was destroyed in a fire Monday. Emergency units were dispatched to the blaze on Kelly Drive in Cameron just before 2 p.m. The first arriving units advised heavy fire was showing from the structure as well as a pump house on fire. Both...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
One person is injured after a small fire in Burlington

Burlington NC — One man is injured after a fire at a Nursing Home in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department arrived at 1987 Hilton Rd around 3:00 Saturday morning. When Firefighters arrived one the scene Alamance County EMS were helping staff members evacuate the building. Firefighters began working the...
BURLINGTON, NC
Police searching for missing 15-year-old

Moore County Sheriff’s Department requests help to locate a 15-year-old runaway from Southern Pines. Jada Garnett was last seen on Dec. 16, 2022. A poster has been issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Garnett stands 5’4″ and weighs 150 pounds. If you or...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

