WXII 12
First pet adoptions of 2023 around the Triad
Typically, the first babies born of the year get broadcasted in the first hours of a new year. But families can grow in more than one way. Here are the first adoptions of the year for shelters across the Piedmont-Triad. Burlington Animal Services. On their first day open of the...
wfmynews2.com
What to do when you or a family member has the flu
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s flu season, Cone Health Infection Prevention Medical Director Dr. Cynthia Snider talked about what to do if you or someone in your household catches the flu, and tips for preventing it in the first place on 2 Your Well-Being. Flu symptoms. Dr. Snider said...
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones lean in on each other during vigil to celebrate the life of Natasha Walker
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad community gathered to remember the life of a Greensboro mother and entrepreneur Friday night. Natasha Walker was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Around 2:00 a.m., police got a call about gunshots. Officers found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound near Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
wfmynews2.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is Sunday in Greensboro
Organized by the NAACP Greensboro branch, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Randolph County community doesn’t want rock quarry on their land
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Many families in the Staley community in Randolph County are banding together to voice their concerns about a potential rock quarry that could be built on their land. The Save Our Staley Committee has been campaigning across social media and around the city to get ahead of a company that […]
wfdd.org
Greensboro opens new Safe Parking site for those experiencing homelessness
The City of Greensboro has opened a new space to assist those experiencing homelessness. It's called Safe Parking and is geared toward people living out of their vehicles who need a place to park overnight. The space is located at 3910 Clifton Road in Greensboro, off of Wendover Avenue, and...
Davidson Co. bakery raises money for grieving families after 3 killed in crash on NC-109
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is grappling with a loss after a car crash on NC-109 in Davidson County claimed the lives of three people, including two children Friday. It was an incident that rocked their community. A memorial sits off of NC-109 about a mile and a...
sandhillssentinel.com
Mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire
A mobile home in eastern Moore County was destroyed in a fire Monday. Emergency units were dispatched to the blaze on Kelly Drive in Cameron just before 2 p.m. The first arriving units advised heavy fire was showing from the structure as well as a pump house on fire. Both...
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
cbs17
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
Unclaimed cash checks are going out! How to search your name & get your money for free
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I got a message over the weekend from a WFMY News 2 co-worker: My NCcash.com check came!!!!. Four exclamation points, that's serious! So, who cashed in and was excited about it? Our own Eric Chilton. Yes, he got a check for unclaimed cash. 2 Wants To...
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
WRAL
OSHA, Chatham sheriff investigating death of worker who fell off home in Governor's Club
OSHA is investigating the death of a man who fell off a roof while working in Chatham County. 29-year-old Gabriel Strathern of Chapel Hill died December 14 while cleaning the gutters of a home in Governor's Club, a private community. Family members told WRAL News OSHA and the Chatham County...
abc45.com
One person is injured after a small fire in Burlington
Burlington NC — One man is injured after a fire at a Nursing Home in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department arrived at 1987 Hilton Rd around 3:00 Saturday morning. When Firefighters arrived one the scene Alamance County EMS were helping staff members evacuate the building. Firefighters began working the...
cbs17
Fayetteville police looking for family of woman found dead in hotel room
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in finding the family of a deceased woman. Patricia Ann Sparks, 65, was found in her hotel room at Woodspring Suites on Walter Reed Road on Dec. 23. Her death does not appear suspicious, police said.
Five people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in NC home
5 people found dead inside a home in High Point North Carolina, police are investigating as possible murder suicide
Number of families impacted by card skimmers rises, benefit reimbursement not a guarantee
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford County Social Services is still working with families impacted by EBT card fraud. 86 people have come forward to file a report with the High Point Police. So far, all of those reports involve EBT Cards. Card skimmers were found at two High Point...
wcti12.com
Teen reported missing in Pitt County found dead in Richmond County motel room
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Richmond County teenager was found dead in a motel room in her home county on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said that evidence suggests that it was due to some sort of drug overdose. Allison Johnson was first reported to Pitt County as a runaway...
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
sandhillssentinel.com
Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Moore County Sheriff’s Department requests help to locate a 15-year-old runaway from Southern Pines. Jada Garnett was last seen on Dec. 16, 2022. A poster has been issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Garnett stands 5’4″ and weighs 150 pounds. If you or...
