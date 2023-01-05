Read full article on original website
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Michigan
Michigan is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Michigan!
Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Same great crepes can be found at City Crepes new location
JACKSON, MI – City Crepes has moved two doors down, bringing better aesthetics to its same favorite foods. The mother-daughter team of Janice and Nikki Lane opened the restaurant around 11 years ago. Previously, it was inside 137 N. Jackson St. However, when Blue Julep moved down the street,...
“Most Haunted Road In Michigan”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Michigan is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling streets of Detroit to the peaceful forests and lakes of the Upper Peninsula. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a number of haunted roads and highways. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Michigan:
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan
On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
Michigan city ranked snowiest place in U.S. over last 30 years, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
According to a report from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has received more inches of snow for the last 30 years than any other place in the country, with about 117 inches annually.
Keep your eyes open for wild turkeys this month, report sightings to the DNR
If you spot any turkeys in the wild this month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to know about it. The wild turkey resurgence in Michigan is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories, according to the DNR. To assist in their studies, the department is asking the public to report any sightings in January here.
7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan
The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look
Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022
That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
Michigan Has One of the Best Cities for Black Families in America
A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now
It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
DNR stocked Michigan waters with 7.8 tons of fish in fall 2022, see where
The Department of Natural Resources stocked 624,205 fish weight 7.8 tons in Michigan waters during fall 2022. Brook trout, Eagle Lake and steelhead strain rainbow trout, walleye and muskellunge were among the species stocked at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Why California’s monster storm will be nothing when it gets to Michigan
A powerful storm system is hitting the West Coast right now. Since weather systems typically move from west to east, you might be wondering when Michigan gets slammed. Here’s why Michigan will be spared by the next few powerful West Coast storms. A storm system actually has a life...
The Wolves and Moose of Michigan’s Isle Royale Battle for Survival
In the northwest corner of Lake Superior’s icy waters, the ancient drama of life and death, predator vs. prey, plays out on Michigan’s Isle Royale. Observation of this struggle, now in its 64th year, is the world’s longest predator-prey study. The National Park Service is in the...
Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?
You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
