Michigan State

wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
awesomemitten.com

50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan

On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
urbanmatter.com

7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan

The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
Centre Daily

Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look

Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Best Cities for Black Families in America

A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
Banana 101.5

This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now

It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
thesuntimesnews.com

The Wolves and Moose of Michigan’s Isle Royale Battle for Survival

In the northwest corner of Lake Superior’s icy waters, the ancient drama of life and death, predator vs. prey, plays out on Michigan’s Isle Royale. Observation of this struggle, now in its 64th year, is the world’s longest predator-prey study. The National Park Service is in the...
