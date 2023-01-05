Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Enjoy the quiet stretch of weather while it lasts
Michiana has earned a well-deserved break from the winter weather the past couple of weeks. Tonight will be quiet with mostly cloudy conditions and calm winds that will last through Sunday. There is the possibility for fog further inland closer to the Indiana/Ohio state border around eastern Goshen and Warsaw, but that will retreat by noon on Sunday. Temperatures will slightly increase to above freezing on Sunday and skies will clear by the overnight hours. Monday will see a similar trend to Sunday, with temperatures jumping into the low 40s and skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. The evening hours going into Tuesday morning will return temperatures back to sub-freezing temporarily and see overcast skies. Come Tuesday, a slight chance for a light rain shower exists during the morning hours, but that is about it. Temperatures will continue to hike towards mid 40s through Wednesday and into Thursday, but the warmth comes at the cost of the quiet weather turning into rain showers Wednesday night followed by a steadier rain on Thursday.
xrock1039.com
Portage/Ogden Dunes South Shore Station Temporary Relocation
In Porter County, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line announces the temporary relocation of the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop effective Monday, January 9, 2023, until the project’s completion in spring 2024. As passengers continue to be bused between Carroll Avenue-Michigan City and Gary Metro Center stations, the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop will be located in the recently completed south parking lot; the entrance is off Stagecoach Road.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Indiana American Water schedules water main lowering in Hobart
On January 3, 2023, Indiana American Water announced that approximately 3,200 customers will be without water service overnight on Thursday evening/Friday morning as crews work to lower a water main near the intersection of Lincoln Highway (U.S. Highway 30) and Grand Boulevard in Hobart. Affected customers will also be under a precautionary boil water advisory after service is restored on Friday morning. The work is being done in conjunction with a storm sewer project being completed in the area by the City of Hobart.
nomadlawyer.org
The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel You Can’t Miss
Tourist Attraction : The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel. The Chapel of the Resurrection, the main structure on the campus of Valparaiso University is located in Valparaiso (Indiana). It is primarily used to facilitate many Lutheran campus worship service. In 1959, the original Chapel of...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
hometownnewsnow.com
Glen Burkett
Glen E. Burkett, 48, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Northwest Health - La Porte. He was born April 17th, 1974, in Michigan City, Indiana. A lifelong resident of the area, Glen was an active member of the Special Olympics,. participating on both the bowling...
hometownnewsnow.com
Lyle Peters
Lyle Peters, 93, Laporte, Indiana, passed away Friday, January 6th, 2023, at 3:54 am in Trail Creek Place, Michigan City, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 11th, 1023, in the Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 818 Franklin Street, Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor Mark Reshan officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation hours will be Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, from 4:00 PM till 7:00 PM in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana, and Wednesday from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at Saint Paul Lutheran Church. Full military honors will be conducted Wednesday in Greenwood Cemetery.
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
Indiana man arrested for New Year’s Eve interstate shooting
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lake County man has been arrested on felony charges, including attempted murder, for his role in a New Year’s Eve interstate shooting in northwest Indiana. Indiana State Police troopers were alerted to the incident after being called around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 to Munster Community Hospital on report of […]
Police identify body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body that was found in a field in Cass County this week. The victim was identified as Bonnie Lou Holtz, a 65-year-old Porter Township resident, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning, Jan. 7.
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox32chicago.com
SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River
CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’
CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Man with Knife Alarms Neighborhood
(La Porte, IN) - People in a La Porte neighborhood are alarmed about a man caught on video holding a large knife outside a home. The recording was made Monday night in the area of Tyler and Harrison streets. In the video, the man holding a large knife walks up...
WNDU
Illinois man killed in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Sunday morning. Shortly before 3:30 LaPorte County police said they were called to County Road 500 East, South of County Road 650 North. They said 22-year-old Justin Cervi of Riverside, ill., was driving...
$15K reward hopes to generate leads in unsolved murder of Pharthania Dukes in South Loop
32-year-old Pharthania Dukes was stabbed to death nearly one year ago in Chicago's South Loop
