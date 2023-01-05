ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Enjoy the quiet stretch of weather while it lasts

Michiana has earned a well-deserved break from the winter weather the past couple of weeks. Tonight will be quiet with mostly cloudy conditions and calm winds that will last through Sunday. There is the possibility for fog further inland closer to the Indiana/Ohio state border around eastern Goshen and Warsaw, but that will retreat by noon on Sunday. Temperatures will slightly increase to above freezing on Sunday and skies will clear by the overnight hours. Monday will see a similar trend to Sunday, with temperatures jumping into the low 40s and skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. The evening hours going into Tuesday morning will return temperatures back to sub-freezing temporarily and see overcast skies. Come Tuesday, a slight chance for a light rain shower exists during the morning hours, but that is about it. Temperatures will continue to hike towards mid 40s through Wednesday and into Thursday, but the warmth comes at the cost of the quiet weather turning into rain showers Wednesday night followed by a steadier rain on Thursday.
GOSHEN, IN
xrock1039.com

Portage/Ogden Dunes South Shore Station Temporary Relocation

In Porter County, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line announces the temporary relocation of the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop effective Monday, January 9, 2023, until the project’s completion in spring 2024. As passengers continue to be bused between Carroll Avenue-Michigan City and Gary Metro Center stations, the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop will be located in the recently completed south parking lot; the entrance is off Stagecoach Road.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Indiana American Water schedules water main lowering in Hobart

On January 3, 2023, Indiana American Water announced that approximately 3,200 customers will be without water service overnight on Thursday evening/Friday morning as crews work to lower a water main near the intersection of Lincoln Highway (U.S. Highway 30) and Grand Boulevard in Hobart. Affected customers will also be under a precautionary boil water advisory after service is restored on Friday morning. The work is being done in conjunction with a storm sewer project being completed in the area by the City of Hobart.
HOBART, IN
regionnewssource.org

Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March

Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Glen Burkett

Glen E. Burkett, 48, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Northwest Health - La Porte. He was born April 17th, 1974, in Michigan City, Indiana. A lifelong resident of the area, Glen was an active member of the Special Olympics,. participating on both the bowling...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Lyle Peters

Lyle Peters, 93, Laporte, Indiana, passed away Friday, January 6th, 2023, at 3:54 am in Trail Creek Place, Michigan City, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 11th, 1023, in the Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 818 Franklin Street, Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor Mark Reshan officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation hours will be Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, from 4:00 PM till 7:00 PM in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana, and Wednesday from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at Saint Paul Lutheran Church. Full military honors will be conducted Wednesday in Greenwood Cemetery.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Indiana man arrested for New Year’s Eve interstate shooting

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lake County man has been arrested on felony charges, including attempted murder, for his role in a New Year’s Eve interstate shooting in northwest Indiana. Indiana State Police troopers were alerted to the incident after being called around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 to Munster Community Hospital on report of […]
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River

CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’

CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Man with Knife Alarms Neighborhood

(La Porte, IN) - People in a La Porte neighborhood are alarmed about a man caught on video holding a large knife outside a home. The recording was made Monday night in the area of Tyler and Harrison streets. In the video, the man holding a large knife walks up...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Illinois man killed in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Sunday morning. Shortly before 3:30 LaPorte County police said they were called to County Road 500 East, South of County Road 650 North. They said 22-year-old Justin Cervi of Riverside, ill., was driving...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy