hometownnewsnow.com
Drugs Move Couple from Home to Jail
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City woman is charged with dealing methamphetamine. Sarah Williams, 47, was being held in the La Porte County Jail on $2,000 bond following her arrest last week. According to court documents, she was caught in October selling a small amount of methamphetamine from her...
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Seek Third Suspect in Mall Burglary
(Michigan City, IN) - Arrests have been made but one person was still being sought for burglaries at a popular place for shopping in Michigan City. Q’Marion Fisher, 19, of Pendleton, Ind. along with a 17 year old juvenile are charged with breaking into Lighthouse Premium Outlets mall after 11 p.m. on January 4th.
Indiana mom battling alcoholism charged with neglect
A Porter County mother battling substance abuse is charged with neglect– being too drunk to care for her kids. Sadie Alexander, 28 was charged with felony neglect.
95.3 MNC
Arraignment updates in murder case of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris
The two suspects accused in the drive-by shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris have been arraigned. Harris was inside her home at the time of the shooting, back in June of 2022, in the 1900 block of Milburn Blvd. Investigators say she was not the intended target.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating retail theft of more than $10,000 on Grape Road
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an investigation into a retail theft totaling more than $10,000. The theft took place on January 4 in the 5600 block of Grape Road. If you have any information, please...
hometownnewsnow.com
Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police arrested a suspected user of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Alexis Thompson, 32, of Plymouth is charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana along with possession of paraphernalia. According to police, she was pulled over Saturday for traveling 71 miles per...
inkfreenews.com
Former Rural King Employee Arrested After Stealing Items From Store
WARSAW — A former Rural King employee was recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,500 worth of items from the store. Brandon Todd Holden, 33, 312 W. Crystal Flash Road Lot 36, North Webster, is charged with theft and possession of methamphetamine, both level 6 felonies; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and sentence enhancement possession of paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
ACLU sues City of Warsaw for incident involving police captain, chief
WARSAW, Ind. - The ACLU of Indiana is suing the City of Warsaw after a captain with the Warsaw Police Department allegedly held a man while investigating a New Year's party at the man's home in 2022, according to court documents. In the early hours of January 1, 2022, Chief...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 4700 block North SR 13, Leesburg. Representatives for Dollar General reported theft. Value: $27. 10:51 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 6400 block West CR 900N, Nappanee. Jesse D. Miller reported the theft of a...
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
WNDU
Officials identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train in Goshen last week. On Jan. 3, officers were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Killed in Weekend Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that ocurred over the weekend at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 500 East and 650 North near Rolling Prairie. Police said Dillon Cervi, 30, of Justice, Illinois was pronounced dead...
Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center
Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
regionnewssource.org
Valpo Police Investigating Threat At High School
At 8:35 AM, Monday, the Valparaiso Police Department received notice by phone of a potential threat that was to be carried out at the Valparaiso High School, according to a press release. The threat indicated an explosive device had been placed in a specific location within the school. The school...
abc57.com
Police identify Goshen man killed in train crash
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officials have identified 51-year-old Jonathan Simanton as the man who was hit and killed by a train at the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Jan. 3, according to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. Now, police are currently looking to contact members of Simanton's family. Anyone related to...
WNDU
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Butcher Knife Scare
(La Porte, IN) - A butcher knife was involved in a case resulting in criminal charges in La Porte. Jimmy Nicely, 40, was being held in the La Porte County Jail without bond. According to police, Nicely was inside a home in the 500 block of Talley Street on New Year’s Day. A man who checks on him on a regular basis came inside. Nicely, sitting on a couch got up, and went into the kitchen then returned with a butcher knife.
wkzo.com
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
