For one Section 8 tenant, a struggle to be heard
NEW ORLEANS – Cans of Glade air freshener were clustered on a table by Valerie Jeanmarie’s front door in early January, her usually neat living room crowded with cardboard boxes as she prepared for a move. Jeanmarie has been living in this blue duplex in Gentilly for less than a year, but after a dispute with her landlord over house repairs, she must move out soon.
Pit bull owner charged in fatal attack of 7-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) — A Louisiana man whose pit bull attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl has been charged with negligent homicide. In a statement, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Erick Lopez, 20, allowed the dog to roam free in a Baton Rouge neighborhood before it attacked Sadie Davila, who was playing outside of her relative’s home Friday evening.
