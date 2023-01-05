Read full article on original website
Best Restaurants Near Disney World
If you know anything about DFB it’s that we LOVE talking about Disney food. From icons like plastic cheese and Mickey ice cream bars to underrated restaurants hiding in Disney World, we cover it all! But what if you’re looking to escape Disney World for a meal? What if you’ve eaten at every Disney World restaurant and want to try something new? That’s why we’re talking about the best restaurants you can find near Disney World!
Some Actors are not Returning for The New Inside Out Movie
Some of the members of Inside Out‘s original cast announced they are not returning for the film’s sequel. Here is why some of the film’s emotions are about to lose their voices. Inside Out 2 The most recent D23 event brought Disney fans a multitude of film announcements. These included a look at all there […]
The Polite Pig Serves Up Disney’s Best Quick Service Dining
Are you looking for something delicious to eat in Disney World? The Polite Pig is a delightful quick-service restaurant that offers quality meals at attractive prices. The Polite Pig If you are looking for a delicious dining experience in Walt Disney World that does not break the bank, you may want to look no further […]
Wondrous Journeys Fireworks at Disneyland
Wondrous Journeys is Disneyland’s new fireworks show debuting for the Disney100 celebration on January 27, 2023. This post shares a sneak peek at photos & video of the nighttime spectacular, details about the many movies and characters included, and some quick commentary. These new fireworks are in honor of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary, […]
Will Disney World Get Rid of Park Passes in 2023?
Ahh the Disney Park Pass reservation system…many fans love to hate it!. The system was first introduced to help manage attendance in 2020 when Disney World reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, guests are required to “reserve” the park that they want to visit in advance, and if that park is already filled up for the day? Well, you might be out of luck. But is there a chance that Disney World could nix the controversial system in 2023? We’re looking at the evidence.
Artist Jerrod Maruyama Previews Artwork for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Artist Jerrod Maruyama has previewed a beautiful Figment piece of artwork, drawn in his usual cutesy style, created for the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What’s Happening: Jerrod Maruyama, who in the past has created plenty of Disney film and attraction inspired artwork, has previewed a piece of artwork for this year’s Festival of […]
TV Review: Hulu’s New Adult Animated Sitcom “Koala Man” Gives Australia Its Own Suburban Superhero
Let’s face it– there are a lot of animated sitcoms targeted at adults these days, so much so that it can sometimes be difficult to tell them all apart from one another. With that in mind, whenever a new series of that genre makes its debut, the question becomes “What makes it stand out from […]
How to make the most of your Disney trip if you experience an injury
You and your traveling party are ready for all the fun and magic of a Disney vacation, but what do you do if an injury affects your plans? Here are our best tips. Plan Ahead Do you consider yourself a “super packer” and have everything you could need for a trip to Walt Disney World? […]
Why You Should Avoid Disneyland on January 27th
The Walt Disney Company turns 100 years old this year!. And who knows how to throw a party better than Disney? The celebrations are gearing up and we’ve already seen a few sneak peeks and heard details about what we can expect from the festivities. But, exciting events can often mean a LOT of people heading to the parks to check it out, so we’re sharing why you might want to AVOID Disneyland on January 27th!
NEW Reversible Frankenstein Lanyard at Universal Orlando Resort
Keep Halloween Horror Nights near your heart all year long with a new lanyard featuring Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein. It’s available alongside other classic monsters merchandise in Five & Dime at Universal Studios Florida. Frankenstein Lanyard – $13. The lanyard is reversible. One side...
Disney100 Soap Dispenser Arrives at Walt Disney World
Disney continues to “pump” out more merchandise to celebrate their 100 Years of Wonder celebration, and the latest addition is a new purple Disney100 Mickey hand soap dispenser which we found today at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom!. Disney100 Soap Dispenser — $19.99. This purple soap dispenser...
Disney World FINALLY Gets Ears for One of Marvel’s Newest Characters
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, who’s ready for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+?. Now that we know the movie arrives on the streamer on February 1st, we’re ready to get excited...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/4/23 (TRON Lightcycle Run Construction Update, runDisney Marathon Weekend Merchandise, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Washboard Magnet, & More)
Royal Greetings, and welcome to Magic Kingdom! Join us around Magic Kingdom finding runDisney Marathon Weekend merchandise, checking in on TRON Lightcycle Run, and more. Let’s get going!. It looks like it’s going to be a busy day at Magic Kingdom. At first it seemed like the 50th...
NEW Jurassic World Safari Hat at Universal Studios Hollywood
A new version of the “Jurassic World” safari hat is available at Universal Studios Hollywood. A blue safari hat has been available for a while now and remains in stock. The new one is tan and we found it in Jurassic Outfitters. Jurassic World Safari Hat – $28.95...
RUN to Everglazed to Try Their Race Day Donut in Disney World
When you’ve finished a great workout, how do you like to treat yourself?. For those running in the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon this weekend, Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew is giving them the option of a pretty sweet treat!. The popular donut shop created this Race Day Donut...
NEW Matterhorn Dress Now Available at Disneyland
A new dress inspired by the Matterhorn at Disneyland is now available at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. This Matterhorn dress is a contemporary twist on the traditional dirndl worn by women and girls in the German-speaking Alps. The dress pays tribute to the Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction located at Fantasyland at Disneyland Park.
Universal Orlando Shares 25 Fun Facts About Their “Rock The Universe” Event
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Rock the Universe event at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal has shared 25 fun facts about their annual Christian Music festival. What’s Happening: Universal Orlando’s Rock The Universe is returning later this month on January 27th and 28th. To celebrate, Universal Orlando has shared 25 fun facts about their annual […]
Donald Duck, Avengers, Jasmine, and More NEW MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World
Today we found several new MagicBand+ designs at the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, including Donald Duck, The Avengers, Jasmine, and more. Let’s take a look!. This new Limited Release MagicBand+ features Jasmine, the Princess of Agrabah from Aladdin!. The center puck features a purple silhouette of Jasmine smelling a...
A NEW Disney Princess Collection Is Now Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There is LOTS of Disney merchandise out there on the market. We’ve recently seen new 100th Anniversary Funko POPs, the last of the 50th Anniversary merchandise be released, and...
NEW Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Collection Ornament Debuts
As the final months of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary begin to wind down, one final collection to celebrate this milestone, has debuted. The Grand Finale Collection is just that, grand! We found this 50th Anniversary Grand Finale ornament at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 50th...
