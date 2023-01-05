PHOTOS, VIDEO: Details Released for World of Color – One Including Previews of the New Song, Grogu, and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Portals

Read full article on original website
Related
disneybymark.com
Best Restaurants Near Disney World
If you know anything about DFB it’s that we LOVE talking about Disney food. From icons like plastic cheese and Mickey ice cream bars to underrated restaurants hiding in Disney World, we cover it all! But what if you’re looking to escape Disney World for a meal? What if you’ve eaten at every Disney World restaurant and want to try something new? That’s why we’re talking about the best restaurants you can find near Disney World!
disneybymark.com
Why You Should Avoid Disneyland on January 27th
The Walt Disney Company turns 100 years old this year!. And who knows how to throw a party better than Disney? The celebrations are gearing up and we’ve already seen a few sneak peeks and heard details about what we can expect from the festivities. But, exciting events can often mean a LOT of people heading to the parks to check it out, so we’re sharing why you might want to AVOID Disneyland on January 27th!
disneybymark.com
Wondrous Journeys Fireworks at Disneyland
Wondrous Journeys is Disneyland’s new fireworks show debuting for the Disney100 celebration on January 27, 2023. This post shares a sneak peek at photos & video of the nighttime spectacular, details about the many movies and characters included, and some quick commentary. These new fireworks are in honor of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary, […]
disneybymark.com
Disney100 Soap Dispenser Arrives at Walt Disney World
Disney continues to “pump” out more merchandise to celebrate their 100 Years of Wonder celebration, and the latest addition is a new purple Disney100 Mickey hand soap dispenser which we found today at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom!. Disney100 Soap Dispenser — $19.99. This purple soap dispenser...
disneybymark.com
Will Disney World Get Rid of Park Passes in 2023?
Ahh the Disney Park Pass reservation system…many fans love to hate it!. The system was first introduced to help manage attendance in 2020 when Disney World reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, guests are required to “reserve” the park that they want to visit in advance, and if that park is already filled up for the day? Well, you might be out of luck. But is there a chance that Disney World could nix the controversial system in 2023? We’re looking at the evidence.
disneybymark.com
Eric Tan Previews Disney’s Hollywood Studios Poster for 2023 International Festival of the Arts
Artist Eric Tan will be appearing at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with four new prints. He shared the third of his series, a tribute to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, on Instagram. Tan wrote, “Here’s the 3rd of 4 original prints debuting at the EPCOT International Festival...
disneybymark.com
NEW Jurassic World Safari Hat at Universal Studios Hollywood
A new version of the “Jurassic World” safari hat is available at Universal Studios Hollywood. A blue safari hat has been available for a while now and remains in stock. The new one is tan and we found it in Jurassic Outfitters. Jurassic World Safari Hat – $28.95...
disneybymark.com
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/4/23 (TRON Lightcycle Run Construction Update, runDisney Marathon Weekend Merchandise, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Washboard Magnet, & More)
Royal Greetings, and welcome to Magic Kingdom! Join us around Magic Kingdom finding runDisney Marathon Weekend merchandise, checking in on TRON Lightcycle Run, and more. Let’s get going!. It looks like it’s going to be a busy day at Magic Kingdom. At first it seemed like the 50th...
disneybymark.com
How Disney is Celebrating Three Kings Day
January 6th is a joyous celebration for many people around the world. Disney is spreading warm wishes! Do you celebrate Three Kings Day? January 6-Three King’s Day Today, January 6, is a very important holiday for many Latin American and European countries as they celebrate “Dia de los Reyes,” (Three Kings Day) and The Feast […]
disneybymark.com
Some Actors are not Returning for The New Inside Out Movie
Some of the members of Inside Out‘s original cast announced they are not returning for the film’s sequel. Here is why some of the film’s emotions are about to lose their voices. Inside Out 2 The most recent D23 event brought Disney fans a multitude of film announcements. These included a look at all there […]
disneybymark.com
Jerrod Maruyama, Ashley Taylor, and More Artists Share First Look at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Pieces
More artists have shared sneak peeks at the pieces they will have available during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Jerrod Maruyama shared a look at “Spark of Imagination” featuring Figment in his many different outfits over the years Maruyama will be at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts from February 10 through 14 at the Odyssey Pavilion.
disneybymark.com
NEW Reversible Frankenstein Lanyard at Universal Orlando Resort
Keep Halloween Horror Nights near your heart all year long with a new lanyard featuring Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein. It’s available alongside other classic monsters merchandise in Five & Dime at Universal Studios Florida. Frankenstein Lanyard – $13. The lanyard is reversible. One side...
disneybymark.com
Treat Yourself To These Disney Deals On Amazon
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. New year, new savings! The holidays are over but that doesn’t mean the sales have stopped. There is always another discount to find, especially when you shop on...
disneybymark.com
“Mayfair Witches” – Behind the Scenes of AMC’s Adaptation of Anne Rice’s “The Witching Hour”
Anne Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, becomes the second series in AMC’s Anne Rice Immortal Universe following the successful launch of Interview with the Vampire last fall. On Sunday, January 8th, Mayfair Witches debuts across all of AMC’s linear networks (AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, and WEtv) at 9/8c and begins streaming on AMC+, […]
disneybymark.com
Disney+ Expands IMAX Offerings with IMAX Signature Sound By DTS in 2023
Disney Streaming, IMAX Corporation, and DTS, have announced that IMAX signature sound by DTS on Disney+ will be coming in 2023. The Details In addition to IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio, which launched on Disney+ in November 2021, IMAX signature sound by DTS will enable an elevated end-to-end experience specially calibrated to provide fans at… Read More »Disney+ Expands IMAX Offerings with IMAX Signature Sound By DTS in 2023.
disneybymark.com
What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – January 8-14
In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week! Top […]
disneybymark.com
Donald Duck, Avengers, Jasmine, and More NEW MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World
Today we found several new MagicBand+ designs at the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, including Donald Duck, The Avengers, Jasmine, and more. Let’s take a look!. This new Limited Release MagicBand+ features Jasmine, the Princess of Agrabah from Aladdin!. The center puck features a purple silhouette of Jasmine smelling a...
disneybymark.com
A NEW Disney Princess Collection Is Now Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There is LOTS of Disney merchandise out there on the market. We’ve recently seen new 100th Anniversary Funko POPs, the last of the 50th Anniversary merchandise be released, and...
disneybymark.com
Contemporary vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
disneybymark.com
NEW Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Collection Ornament Debuts
As the final months of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary begin to wind down, one final collection to celebrate this milestone, has debuted. The Grand Finale Collection is just that, grand! We found this 50th Anniversary Grand Finale ornament at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 50th...
Comments / 0