World of Color ONE Details & Virtual Queue Info
World of Color – ONE is the new nighttime spectacular at California Adventure debuting for the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort on January 27, 2023. This post shares a sneak peek at photos & video of the show, details about the virtual queue, and some quick commentary. According to Disneyland, World of Color – ONE […]
FIRST LOOK: New Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Debuting at Disneyland Resort Later This Month
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Part of the festivities will include new Cast Member name tags that include the names of Disney characters!. Back in August 2022, an announcement was sent to Cast...
Wondrous Journeys Fireworks at Disneyland
Wondrous Journeys is Disneyland’s new fireworks show debuting for the Disney100 celebration on January 27, 2023. This post shares a sneak peek at photos & video of the nighttime spectacular, details about the many movies and characters included, and some quick commentary. These new fireworks are in honor of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary, […]
Artist Jerrod Maruyama Previews Artwork for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Artist Jerrod Maruyama has previewed a beautiful Figment piece of artwork, drawn in his usual cutesy style, created for the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What’s Happening: Jerrod Maruyama, who in the past has created plenty of Disney film and attraction inspired artwork, has previewed a piece of artwork for this year’s Festival of […]
Disney100 Soap Dispenser Arrives at Walt Disney World
Disney continues to “pump” out more merchandise to celebrate their 100 Years of Wonder celebration, and the latest addition is a new purple Disney100 Mickey hand soap dispenser which we found today at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom!. Disney100 Soap Dispenser — $19.99. This purple soap dispenser...
Will Disney World Get Rid of Park Passes in 2023?
Ahh the Disney Park Pass reservation system…many fans love to hate it!. The system was first introduced to help manage attendance in 2020 when Disney World reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, guests are required to “reserve” the park that they want to visit in advance, and if that park is already filled up for the day? Well, you might be out of luck. But is there a chance that Disney World could nix the controversial system in 2023? We’re looking at the evidence.
Contemporary vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
Best Restaurants Near Disney World
If you know anything about DFB it’s that we LOVE talking about Disney food. From icons like plastic cheese and Mickey ice cream bars to underrated restaurants hiding in Disney World, we cover it all! But what if you’re looking to escape Disney World for a meal? What if you’ve eaten at every Disney World restaurant and want to try something new? That’s why we’re talking about the best restaurants you can find near Disney World!
How to make the most of your Disney trip if you experience an injury
You and your traveling party are ready for all the fun and magic of a Disney vacation, but what do you do if an injury affects your plans? Here are our best tips. Plan Ahead Do you consider yourself a “super packer” and have everything you could need for a trip to Walt Disney World? […]
Eric Tan Previews Disney’s Hollywood Studios Poster for 2023 International Festival of the Arts
Artist Eric Tan will be appearing at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with four new prints. He shared the third of his series, a tribute to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, on Instagram. Tan wrote, “Here’s the 3rd of 4 original prints debuting at the EPCOT International Festival...
How Disney is Celebrating Three Kings Day
January 6th is a joyous celebration for many people around the world. Disney is spreading warm wishes! Do you celebrate Three Kings Day? January 6-Three King’s Day Today, January 6, is a very important holiday for many Latin American and European countries as they celebrate “Dia de los Reyes,” (Three Kings Day) and The Feast […]
Some Actors are not Returning for The New Inside Out Movie
Some of the members of Inside Out‘s original cast announced they are not returning for the film’s sequel. Here is why some of the film’s emotions are about to lose their voices. Inside Out 2 The most recent D23 event brought Disney fans a multitude of film announcements. These included a look at all there […]
Disney+ Expands IMAX Offerings with IMAX Signature Sound By DTS in 2023
Disney Streaming, IMAX Corporation, and DTS, have announced that IMAX signature sound by DTS on Disney+ will be coming in 2023. The Details In addition to IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio, which launched on Disney+ in November 2021, IMAX signature sound by DTS will enable an elevated end-to-end experience specially calibrated to provide fans at… Read More »Disney+ Expands IMAX Offerings with IMAX Signature Sound By DTS in 2023.
TV Review: Hulu’s New Adult Animated Sitcom “Koala Man” Gives Australia Its Own Suburban Superhero
Let’s face it– there are a lot of animated sitcoms targeted at adults these days, so much so that it can sometimes be difficult to tell them all apart from one another. With that in mind, whenever a new series of that genre makes its debut, the question becomes “What makes it stand out from […]
NEW Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Collection Ornament Debuts
As the final months of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary begin to wind down, one final collection to celebrate this milestone, has debuted. The Grand Finale Collection is just that, grand! We found this 50th Anniversary Grand Finale ornament at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 50th...
The Polite Pig Serves Up Disney’s Best Quick Service Dining
Are you looking for something delicious to eat in Disney World? The Polite Pig is a delightful quick-service restaurant that offers quality meals at attractive prices. The Polite Pig If you are looking for a delicious dining experience in Walt Disney World that does not break the bank, you may want to look no further […]
NEW Reversible Frankenstein Lanyard at Universal Orlando Resort
Keep Halloween Horror Nights near your heart all year long with a new lanyard featuring Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein. It’s available alongside other classic monsters merchandise in Five & Dime at Universal Studios Florida. Frankenstein Lanyard – $13. The lanyard is reversible. One side...
Donald Duck, Avengers, Jasmine, and More NEW MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World
Today we found several new MagicBand+ designs at the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, including Donald Duck, The Avengers, Jasmine, and more. Let’s take a look!. This new Limited Release MagicBand+ features Jasmine, the Princess of Agrabah from Aladdin!. The center puck features a purple silhouette of Jasmine smelling a...
PHOTOS: New Sign Appears at Entrance to TRON Lightcycle / Run
As construction continues at the upcoming TRON Lightcycle / Run roller coaster, a new sign can now be spotted near the ramp toward the ride’s queue. This new blue sign lists the ride synopsis, health warnings, and height requirements for TRON Lightcycle / Run. Signage like this is customary in Disney Parks.
Disney World FINALLY Gets Ears for One of Marvel’s Newest Characters
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, who’s ready for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+?. Now that we know the movie arrives on the streamer on February 1st, we’re ready to get excited...
