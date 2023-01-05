Read full article on original website
Jerrod Maruyama, Ashley Taylor, and More Artists Share First Look at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Pieces
More artists have shared sneak peeks at the pieces they will have available during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Jerrod Maruyama shared a look at “Spark of Imagination” featuring Figment in his many different outfits over the years Maruyama will be at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts from February 10 through 14 at the Odyssey Pavilion.
Wondrous Journeys Fireworks at Disneyland
Wondrous Journeys is Disneyland’s new fireworks show debuting for the Disney100 celebration on January 27, 2023. This post shares a sneak peek at photos & video of the nighttime spectacular, details about the many movies and characters included, and some quick commentary. These new fireworks are in honor of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary, […]
Will Disney World Get Rid of Park Passes in 2023?
Ahh the Disney Park Pass reservation system…many fans love to hate it!. The system was first introduced to help manage attendance in 2020 when Disney World reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, guests are required to “reserve” the park that they want to visit in advance, and if that park is already filled up for the day? Well, you might be out of luck. But is there a chance that Disney World could nix the controversial system in 2023? We’re looking at the evidence.
How Disney is Celebrating Three Kings Day
January 6th is a joyous celebration for many people around the world. Disney is spreading warm wishes! Do you celebrate Three Kings Day? January 6-Three King’s Day Today, January 6, is a very important holiday for many Latin American and European countries as they celebrate “Dia de los Reyes,” (Three Kings Day) and The Feast […]
World of Color ONE Details & Virtual Queue Info
World of Color – ONE is the new nighttime spectacular at California Adventure debuting for the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort on January 27, 2023. This post shares a sneak peek at photos & video of the show, details about the virtual queue, and some quick commentary. According to Disneyland, World of Color – ONE […]
Construction Walls Are Finally Down At Tomorrowland Light and Power Co.
The construction walls are finally down at Tomorrowland Light and Power Co.! As previously reported, Disney stated that Tomorrowland Light and Power Co., which has been closed since August of 2022, would reopen on December 11, 2022. December 11 came and went, with no reopening. However, now we can see that the construction walls are down!
Disney+ Expands IMAX Offerings with IMAX Signature Sound By DTS in 2023
Disney Streaming, IMAX Corporation, and DTS, have announced that IMAX signature sound by DTS on Disney+ will be coming in 2023. The Details In addition to IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio, which launched on Disney+ in November 2021, IMAX signature sound by DTS will enable an elevated end-to-end experience specially calibrated to provide fans at… Read More »Disney+ Expands IMAX Offerings with IMAX Signature Sound By DTS in 2023.
The Polite Pig Serves Up Disney’s Best Quick Service Dining
Are you looking for something delicious to eat in Disney World? The Polite Pig is a delightful quick-service restaurant that offers quality meals at attractive prices. The Polite Pig If you are looking for a delicious dining experience in Walt Disney World that does not break the bank, you may want to look no further […]
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/4/23 (TRON Lightcycle Run Construction Update, runDisney Marathon Weekend Merchandise, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Washboard Magnet, & More)
Royal Greetings, and welcome to Magic Kingdom! Join us around Magic Kingdom finding runDisney Marathon Weekend merchandise, checking in on TRON Lightcycle Run, and more. Let’s get going!. It looks like it’s going to be a busy day at Magic Kingdom. At first it seemed like the 50th...
Treat Yourself To These Disney Deals On Amazon
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. New year, new savings! The holidays are over but that doesn’t mean the sales have stopped. There is always another discount to find, especially when you shop on...
Why You Should Avoid Disneyland on January 27th
The Walt Disney Company turns 100 years old this year!. And who knows how to throw a party better than Disney? The celebrations are gearing up and we’ve already seen a few sneak peeks and heard details about what we can expect from the festivities. But, exciting events can often mean a LOT of people heading to the parks to check it out, so we’re sharing why you might want to AVOID Disneyland on January 27th!
Disney100 Soap Dispenser Arrives at Walt Disney World
Disney continues to “pump” out more merchandise to celebrate their 100 Years of Wonder celebration, and the latest addition is a new purple Disney100 Mickey hand soap dispenser which we found today at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom!. Disney100 Soap Dispenser — $19.99. This purple soap dispenser...
NEW Jurassic World Safari Hat at Universal Studios Hollywood
A new version of the “Jurassic World” safari hat is available at Universal Studios Hollywood. A blue safari hat has been available for a while now and remains in stock. The new one is tan and we found it in Jurassic Outfitters. Jurassic World Safari Hat – $28.95...
A NEW Disney Princess Collection Is Now Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There is LOTS of Disney merchandise out there on the market. We’ve recently seen new 100th Anniversary Funko POPs, the last of the 50th Anniversary merchandise be released, and...
NEW Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Collection Ornament Debuts
As the final months of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary begin to wind down, one final collection to celebrate this milestone, has debuted. The Grand Finale Collection is just that, grand! We found this 50th Anniversary Grand Finale ornament at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 50th...
Universal Orlando Shares 25 Fun Facts About Their “Rock The Universe” Event
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Rock the Universe event at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal has shared 25 fun facts about their annual Christian Music festival. What’s Happening: Universal Orlando’s Rock The Universe is returning later this month on January 27th and 28th. To celebrate, Universal Orlando has shared 25 fun facts about their annual […]
Lunar New Year Plush Toys are Available Now
The Lunar New Year is on its way, with just over two weeks to go until the Year of the Rabbit begins. I love the merch that comes out around this time of year, so when I saw the new plush toys added to the Lunar New Year collection, there was no chance I could wait until Monday to share them with you.
NEW 100 Years of Wonder Crocs at Walt Disney World
Celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company with comfortable footwear. New 100 Years of Wonder Crocs are available at Walt Disney World. The Crocs are purple with a silver art deco pattern. They are covered in images of Mickey and his friends in their 100th-anniversary costumes. Each shoe also...
Florida Residents! You Can Save BIG on Disney World Tickets
Okay, we get it — going to Disney World can get expensive. There are all kinds of costs to consider: transportation, accommodations, food, etc. But you also have to consider the cost of tickets, and with surge pricing being a thing now, that can get even MORE expensive. However, if you’re a Florida resident, there’s a NEW way to save on Disney World tickets right now!
NEW ‘Garden Goodness’ and ‘Fruity Finds’ Disney Munchlings Collections Arrive Tomorrow
ShopDisney announced on Twitter today that two new collections of Disney munchlings will debut tomorrow: Garden Goodness and Fruity Finds. The Fruity Finds collection looks to match Disney characters with their favorite fruit dishes. In the preview you can spot Minnie Mouse as a blueberry pancake, Piglet as a chocolate-dipped strawberry, and Daisy with a pineapple wedge as a tropical drink.
