Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
AOL Corp
This Kohl's clearance event is incredible — grab a robovac that doubles as a mop for more than $150 off
The worst-kept secret in Retail Land? All the best sales happen right after the holidays! Kohl's knows the score and is doing its part in a big way with an epic bonanza of deals. What's in it for you? A shockingly wide array of massive discounts — like 70% off this cozy throw blanket (just $16!), more than $150 off a robot vacuum that doubles as a mop and $40 off a Google Nest hub. Would-be-buyer beware, though: You'll have a lot of competition for the biggest deals, so if you see something you want (and you will), grab it fast. And rest assured: We're watching Kohl's to keep you updated as new deals drop. Scroll on for the retailer's best clearance deals so far.
moneysavingmom.com
Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Analog Air Fryer only $15.99!
Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
moneysavingmom.com
Hot Deals on Boots & Booties by MUK LUKS + Extra 10% off!
Zulily is offering up to 70% off Boots & Booties by MUK LUKS right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off at checkout!. There are lots of styles and colors included. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at...
moneysavingmom.com
Ice Cream Maker by Cuisinart only $49.98 shipped!
Score this Ice Cream Maker by Cuisinart for under $50!. Amazon has this Ice Cream Maker by Cuisinart for just $49.98 shipped right now!. This is the lowest price in almost three years! It has thousands of five star reviews. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to...
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Urgent Costco warning after shopper left thousands out of pocket – how to keep yourself safe
A 75-year-old woman is reportedly out of $10,000 after thieves stole her purse in a Costco parking lot. The woman is now advising customers to keep track of their wallets and to remain diligent in conversations with strangers- especially during the holiday season. The theft is an example of the...
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire
The coin is worth a lot more than its face value.
What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?
The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness
With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
12tomatoes.com
Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s
McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.
Popculture
New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers
AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
7 Surprisingly Expensive Items You Can Buy at Sam’s Club — at a Discount
When you think about shopping at Sam's Club, you likely think about buying grocery items in bulk -- like paper towels, canned goods, juice boxes and granola bars. But the wholesale club offers some...
9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money
Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...
Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)
We're back at Costco and in today's article, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products, including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.
Shoppers are racing to Aldi to bag stunning foot stools for the bargain price of £1.99
ALDI is known for its selection of special buys, which are great deals, but when they're gone, they're gone. That means when there's something worth getting your hands on, you've got to get down there sharpish to make sure you don't miss out. Items available vary greatly from homewares to...
Comments / 0