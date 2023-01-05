Read full article on original website
james bagos
5d ago
That helps some, reason there’s nobody challenging incumbents is because they get limitless backing from groups trying to keep them in office and it discourages challengers from trying knowing it’s a waste of time and money in some instances. Maybe now there will be some term limits by voting out incumbents that don’t represent their voters interest.
Reply(2)
20
birdofprey
5d ago
McCarthy is acting like a two year old. He does not deserve to be speaker. Go home Kevin. We don’t want you
Reply(21)
29
George Kennedy
5d ago
McCarthy does not deserve the speaker position he's too untrustworthy he thinks about himself not the people
Reply(4)
21
Comments / 94