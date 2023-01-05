ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
james bagos
5d ago

That helps some, reason there’s nobody challenging incumbents is because they get limitless backing from groups trying to keep them in office and it discourages challengers from trying knowing it’s a waste of time and money in some instances. Maybe now there will be some term limits by voting out incumbents that don’t represent their voters interest.

birdofprey
5d ago

McCarthy is acting like a two year old. He does not deserve to be speaker. Go home Kevin. We don’t want you

George Kennedy
5d ago

McCarthy does not deserve the speaker position he's too untrustworthy he thinks about himself not the people

