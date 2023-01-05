ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Going on With Phil Collins’s Collection of Alamo Artifacts?

Sometimes rock stars have interesting hobbies that they pursue when not making music. In the case of Phil Collins, his non-musical passion involves the Alamo — specifically, collecting artifacts connected to the building’s history. And if you think the idea of a musician who grew up outside of London being fascinated with all things Alamo-related is unexpected, don’t worry — Collins is apparently well aware of this and wrote a book that explains his lifelong interest with the Alamo.
