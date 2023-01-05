Sometimes rock stars have interesting hobbies that they pursue when not making music. In the case of Phil Collins, his non-musical passion involves the Alamo — specifically, collecting artifacts connected to the building’s history. And if you think the idea of a musician who grew up outside of London being fascinated with all things Alamo-related is unexpected, don’t worry — Collins is apparently well aware of this and wrote a book that explains his lifelong interest with the Alamo.

