The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild’s Top 3 Prospects From the 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) has come to a close with Team Canada wearing some new gold hardware around their necks for the second time in only five months. In one of the closest and more competitive World Juniors in recent history, the Minnesota Wild were very well represented with five prospects spanning across five teams, including a player on all four in the semi-finals.
The Hockey Writers
Top 3 Forward Lines/Defence Pairs of the 2023 WJC
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) was an outstanding success with many thrills and heartbreak. It had its fair share of upsets and highlights as well, but like in every tournament, some players pulled away from the pack and started playing on another level in hopes of helping propel their team to a gold medal. This year, entire lines and defensive groups excelled, and here is a look at the three best units at the WJC.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Hayes, Gauthier, Rebuild
Stop the presses. The Philadelphia Flyers swept three road games against the NHL’s three California teams for the first time in history and extended their winning streak to four with a victory against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night (Jan. 5). John Tortorella’s club has scored 31 goals in their last seven games for a 4.43 average after they posted just a 2.41 goals per game average in their first 32 games.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Lucic, Pelletier & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri has been selected as the lone Flame for the upcoming 2023 NHL All-Star Game, set to take place in Sunrise, Florida, on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Speaking of the All-Star Game, Milan Lucic sent out a rather humorous tweet days ago, asking for fans to help vote him into the contest. In other news, Brett Ritchie has been placed on injured reserve (IR) with a wrist injury, resulting in both Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr being recalled.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Palat Returning at the Perfect Time
At 9:33 A.M. on Jan. 5, the New Jersey Devils published an article written by Amanda Stein that focused on veteran forward Ondrej Palat. The article teased his imminent return by noting, “it’s coming very soon.”. Hours later, head coach Lindy Ruff met with the media and confirmed...
The Hockey Writers
Colorado Avalanche’s 6 Retired Numbers
The Colorado Avalanche don’t have the long and storied history that some NHL franchises boast, but they have been pretty good since relocating to the Rocky Mountains before the 1995-96 season. During their time in Colorado, the Avs have won three Stanley Cups, and have gotten acquainted with many fan favorites along the way.
The Hockey Writers
3 Encouraging Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-2 Win Over Islanders
The Edmonton Oilers got a complete performance on Thursday (Jan. 5) in a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders to snap their five-game home losing streak at Rogers Place. There were no passengers on the Oilers, who were the better team from start to finish, jumping ahead 2-0 in the first period and maintaining a lead of at least two goals for the remainder of the game.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Prospect Dustin Wolf Looking Like a Star in the Making
Heading into the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, goaltender Dustin Wolf wasn’t on many NHL teams’ radars despite posting an incredible 1.69 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .936 save percentage (SV%) in 61 appearances with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The biggest knock on him at the time was his size, which scared many teams away.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Road Trip Offers up Close Look at Potential Trade Targets
For the second time in three weeks, the Boston Bruins are heading out to the West Coast for a three-game road trip. The trip is not starting out on a good note as the Black and Gold have lost first-line right wing Jake DeBrusk to a broken fibula. It is a blow to the NHL’s top team which will now have to rely on their depth until the 14th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft can get back healthy.
The Hockey Writers
OHL: Spitfires Get Castle & Dionicio From IceDogs Before Deadline
The Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Windsor Spitfires aren’t done wheeling and dealing just yet. After two big pre-deadline trades earlier this week, general manager Bill Bowler made another move on Friday, bringing in two veterans from the Niagara IceDogs. With the Spitfires battling for first place in the...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Prospect Joshua Roy Trending Toward Top-Line Spot
The Montreal Canadiens are in the midst of a rebuild. They are among the bottom teams in the NHL standings once again and are sure to get at least one high draft choice. They could very well have two since they own the Florida Panthers’ first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft as well as their own, and the Panthers are having a surprisingly tough season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Qualities Jets’ Prospect Chaz Lucius Will Bring to the NHL
Good things come in threes, and the bronze medal World Junior Championship (WJC) game between the United States and Sweden proved just that with Chaz Lucius earning a hat trick for Team USA. Based on Lucius’ performance, it’s obvious the Winnipeg Jets are lucky to have him as a prospect.
The Hockey Writers
Tomáš Suchánek’s World Juniors Performance One For The Ages
One of the stars during the World Juniors was Czechia’s goaltender Tomáš Suchánek. Not only did he become the first goaltender to lead Czechia to a Silver Medal, but he was also named World Junior All-Star Team after posting the best goals-against average (GAA) and save percentage (SV%) in the tournament. While his play at this year’s tournament was nothing short of spectacular, it was not completely unexpected based on his strong form at the 2022 tournament and through the first half of his Western Hockey League (WHL) season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Kraken, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Toronto Maple Leafs re-evaluating their goaltending situation as their two starters look less-than-ready to take on the playoffs? Meanwhile, are the Florida Panthers looking to rebalance their roster? The Seattle Kraken are sending Shane Wright to the OHL and what is the latest on trade talk out of Vancouver?
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Suzuki the Easy All-Star Game Rep for Habs
Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki was the Habs’ lone representative at the NHL All-Star Game last season. As the team’s leading scorer, he’s also understandably the only Canadiens player to get named to the 2023 edition, with festivities taking places the weekend of Feb. 4 in Florida. However, even if Suzuki was the easy choice, it doesn’t necessarily make him the right one.
The Hockey Writers
London Knights Should Trade for Shane Wright
Less than a week removed from a gold medal on his birthday at the World Junior Championship in Halifax and the Seattle Kraken decided to send Shane Wright back to the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs, likely with the expectation that he would end up on a contender before the Jan. 10 OHL trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Coyotes-Flyers Game
On Jan. 5, reports surfaced that had Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas along with their Director of Player Personnel, Dave Morrison, in Philadelphia to take in the game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes. Often when this is the case, there’s a player — or players...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ All-Stars Hampered by NHL Selection Process
The NHL All-Star Game and skills competition is fast approaching, and the NHL has revealed the initial list of players that will represent their teams. The selection process was altered again as one player from every team was selected by a committee to fill 28 skater and four goaltender positions. This means seven forwards or defencemen from each division have been named already, along with one goalie.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers Sign Justin Bailey: What You Need to Know
On Friday morning, the Edmonton Oilers announced that they had signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract. The 27-year-old, who attended Oilers training camp on a professional tryout offer, has been playing this season with the Bakersfield Condors on an American Hockey League (AHL) deal. Bailey has proven...
