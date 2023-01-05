ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cash Found At Super One

Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KTBS

Woman killed on Bond Drive named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Man free on bond following Texarkana drug, gun raid

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana, Ark., man is free on bond following his arrest last week following a drug raid at his home. The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force seized narcotics, firearms and cash on Dec. 29 when they searched Marcus Martin's home, located in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in College Hill.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Argument Over Christmas Tree Ends In Hope Man’s Arrest

HOPE, Arkansas–Felony charges have been filed in Hempstead County against a man who allegedly threatened family members with a gun during a dispute over a Christmas tree last month. Michael Dion Ballance, 61, allegedly began arguing with a female family member on Dec. 3 about where the Christmas tree...
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Bowie County officials issue scam alert

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Bowie County Sheriff's Office is issuing a warning to Texarkana area residents. According to a new release, the agency received several calls from citizens on Wednesday saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Deputy Moore” from BCSO. “Deputy Moore” claims to have warrants for these citizens that they need to pay him for over the phone. This is a scam. A department spokesperson says there are no deputies employed by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office with the last name of Moore, and they never take payments over the phone.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texarkana food bank impacted by inflation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Higher food prices are making it tough for the Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana as food insecurity continues to increase. “Our costs have nearly doubled what we’ve had to spend on purchased food, and that’s because of the cost of food, as well as the decrease of USDA foods that […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Drunk driver causes crash and power outage

SHREVEPORT, La. - The intersection of Ellerbe Road and state Highway 175 has reopened following a major crash that caused a power outage. Caddo Parish patrol deputies were dispatched to the area just before 9 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a GMC truck traveling east on Ellerbe Road failed to yield to an 18-wheeler on Highway 175. The vehicles collided in the intersection then crashed into a SWEPCO pole, causing downed power lines and a power outage.
CADDO PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 6, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Logan Creed Gardner, 21, of Pollock, LA and Calie Brianne Lee Maxwell, 20, of Pollock, LA. January 6. Rodrekus...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 6, 2023

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
