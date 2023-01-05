Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
They even went head to give recommendations of their favorites on the menu as he sat down for a meal.
Edith Eger was forced to dance for The Angel of Death, Dr. Joseph Mengele, which possibly saved her life.
Edith Eger is a 93 years old holocaust survivor and is now a clinical-based psychologist living in La Jolla, California. Edith was born September 29, 1927, in Kosice, Slovakia, to Hungarian Jewish parents.
Lunar New Year 2023: When is the holiday and what does the Year of the Rabbit represent?
Jan. 22, 2023 marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year also known as the Chinese New Year. Here's what to know about the widely celebrated holiday.
Comments / 0