Carscoops
What If BMW Had Made Its X SUVs In the ’80s?
This story contains renderings for a fictional X SUV that are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The rise of the crossover is a decidedly modern concept. While there certainly were SUVs in the 1980s, they were a niche product for a specific clientele. And that’s a shame, because if the Jeep Wagoneer proved anything, the design trends of years gone by lend themselves well to the body style.
Carscoops
Americans Bought New Dodge Darts, Chrysler 200s And Other Discontinued FCA Cars In 2022
Each January we get a chance to look back at the previous year in auto sales to see how each brand performed. This year, we’re surprised to see that a number of cars no longer in production still sold brand-new examples in 2022. Here’s a quick peek at a few cars that just won’t go silently into that good night.
Carscoops
Hypersquare Steering On Road Cars By 2026, Peugeot CEO Says
A decade on from the introduction of its i-Cockpit dashboard, Peugeot is preparing to make another leap in the way drivers interact with its cars. CEO Linda Jackson says the Hypersquare steering wheel seen on the Inception Concept unveiled at CES this week will be fitted to a Peugeot road car by 2026.
Carscoops
WRC Retires Ken Block’s 43 For The 2023 Racing Season
After the tragic death of motorsports icon Ken Block on Monday, the Federation Internationale de L’Automobile (FIA) announced on Friday that it’s retiring his number 43 for the World Rally Championship in 2023. After utilizing the number throughout his career and beyond the WRC, it’ll go unused in the series this year. It’s the first time that the WRC has retired a number.
Carscoops
BMW M850i vs Lexus LC500 vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Fight Of The Few Remaining V8 Coupes
Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race.
Carscoops
“Terrible Fight” Between Chinese And European Automakers Looms, Warns Stellantis CEO
The expansion of the Chinese auto industry into Europe and America means the coming years will give us here at Carscoops plenty to write about and you even more choices when it comes to choosing your future cars. But while the arrival of the Chinese might be exciting to those...
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Carscoops
The Lagonda Rapide Had An Aston DB5 Heart, But An Edsel’s Face
Aston Martin has had a few goes at relaunching the Lagonda brand since the two became bedfellows in 1948, most famously with the wedgy, William Towns-designed Aston Martin Lagonda of the late 1970s and 1980s, and most recently with the 2015 Lagonda Taraf and an aborted electric luxury sedan project axed in 2021.
Carscoops
2,012 HP Estrema Fulminea Set To Attempt Nurburgring EV Record This Fall
We haven’t heard much from Automobili Estrema since the company unveiled the 2,012 hp (1,500 kW / 2,040 PS) Fulminea in 2021. However, the model is back in the spotlight as the brand has provided an update and revealed the first production model will be unveiled this June. Shortly thereafter in September, Automobili Estrema will travel to the Nürburgring and attempt to set a new lap record for electric sports cars on the Nordschleife.
Top Speed
After The CB750 Hornet, Is Honda Readying A 750cc Neo-Retro Roadster?
We’re barely into 2023, but the rumor mill is already spinning at full speed. This time, the victim is Honda, and rumors from Autoby suggest the Japanese giant is readying a middleweight neo-retro roadster based on the new CB750 Hornet platform. The roadster would serve as an elder sibling to the popular GB350 (or CB350 as called in India) and will be the third motorcycle employing Honda’s new parallel-twin engine.
Top Speed
How This Special Mazda MX-5 Miata Shows That Electric Cars Aren't The Future Just Yet
Government mandates to reduce emissions, environmental concerns, and a public appetite for electric vehicles are signs that the internal combustion engine may be doomed. Reports of the death of gas-powered vehicles however have been highly exaggerated and a Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster has shown that maybe EVs aren't the future just yet.
Carscoops
Sony Honda Mobility’s Afeela Sedan To Be Built In US, Ride On Honda’s New EV Platform
Sony Honda Mobility introduced the Afeela brand at CES by showing a sedan prototype that previews a production model, which will arrive in North America in 2026. While that’s a ways off, the brand is already looking ahead and thinking about their future lineup. Speaking to Autocar, Sony Honda...
Carscoops
BMW Doubles Up On Paid Subscriptions In The USA, Charges $105 A Year For Remote Engine Start
BMW is expanding the number of feature subscriptions it is offering in the United States. The marque has revealed that five vehicle features are now available through its subscription service, consisting of Remote Engine Start, Drive Recorder, Traffic Camera, Driving Assistance Plus with Stop&Go, and Parking Assistant Professional. Most of...
Carscoops
Lidar Tech From Autonomous Cars Also Helps Snowcats Build Better Ski Slopes
There’s a good chance that more than one wealthy, German Mercedes S-Class owner will arrive at the ski slopes this year having cruised down the autobahn to get there with his car’s DrivePilot autonomous function engaged. But what he probably wouldn’t know is that Lidar technology very similar...
Carscoops
Mercedes-Benz Reinvents The ‘Wackeldackle’ Nodding Dog With Superdackle
Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with an emerging entertainment brand by the name of Superplastic and collaborated on a number of projects. The partnership announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has spawned a new character to the Superplastic universe dubbed Superdackle, conceived as a reinterpretation of the Wackeldackel nodding dog ornament often seen on the dashboards of motorists.
Carscoops
Mercedes Becomes First Automaker To Get Approval For Level 3 Autonomy In The U.S.
Mercedes-Benz said today that it has received regulatory approval to operate Level 3 autonomous driving function on Nevada’s roads. That makes it the first automaker to earn such an approval in the United States. The automaker made the announcement today at CES, per Autonews, and the function will be...
Carscoops
Stellantis’ Free2move To Bring Car-Sharing, Rentals, And Subscriptions To U.S. Dealers
Stellantis’ Free2move has largely flown under the radar in the United States as the company only has a presence in seven markets including Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, and San Diego. However, it appears 2023 is the year that Free2move will go mainstream as the company has used CES to reveal ambitious plans for growth.
Carscoops
How Ram’s 1500 Revolution Compares To Electric Trucks From Ford, Chevy, GMC, Tesla, Rivian And Lordstown
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with all the latest arrivals in the electric pickup segment including from Ram, Lordstown and GMC. Ram has finally unveiled the first details about its upcoming all-electric, full-size pickup truck with the Ram 1500 Revolution concept, so we can finally compare it to the competition. Set to go into production in 2024, it won’t hit the road until much later than its cross-town rival, the Ford F-150 Lightning, and even the Chevrolet Silverado EV. Today we’re asking, will it be worth the wait?
Carscoops
This C7 Corvette ZR1 With A One-Of-One Color Combo Is Red Hot
The C7 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 sent out the last front-engined Corvette with a bang, delivering some of the highest performance of any car that ever wore the famed checkered flag badges. Now, a pristine example of one has come up for sale, and it has quite a bit going for it.
Carscoops
Here’s The First Ford Mustang Crash At A Cars And Coffee In 2023
Leaving a car meet in a vehicle like a Ford Mustang should be no more difficult than exiting the parking lot of a supermarket on a lazy Sunday afternoon. However, Mustang owners routinely make a mess out of the simple process and at the recent Cars and Coffee Southlake event in Texas, it happened once again.
