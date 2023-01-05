Billy Sherwood teams up with Yes bandmates and Steve Hillage on A Matter Of Time

Supergroup The Prog Collective have released their first album of new material since 2013’s Epilogue . Seeking Peace is out now on CD and purple vinyl via Purple Pyramid/Cleopatra. It includes a host of special guests including Dream Theater 's James LaBrie and Jordan Rudess, Geoff Downes (Yes/Asia), Patrick Moraz (The Moody Blues/Yes), Chester Thompson (Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention) and more!

The project is lead by Yes bassist and songwriter Billy Sherwood. New single A Matter Of Time features his bandmate Jon Davison as well as Steve Hillage – listen to it below.

The supergroup's last album, The Songs We Were Taught , was a star-studded collection of cover versions including members of Yes, Tull, Gong, Curved Air and The Flower Kings. It was released in 2022.

Meanwhile, Sherwood will reunite with Yes for the rescheduled Relayer 2023 Album Series tour, which begins in Europe in May 2023 and continues onto the UK with eight shows in June 2023 .

Seeking Peace tracklist

1. Electric World feat. Jordan Rudess & Chester Thompson

2. Seeking Peace feat. James LaBrie & Patrick Moraz

3. In An Instant feat. Steve Stevens & Billy Sherwood

4. Finally Over feat. David Sancious & Steve Morse

5. A Matter Of Time feat. Jon Davison & Steve Hillage

6. Take The Path feat. Graham Bonnet

7. All Is Meant To Be feat. Frank DiMino & Geoff Downes



Bonus Tracks

8. Electric World (Full Length Version)

9. All Is Meant To Be (Full Length Version)

(Image credit: Press)

Yes European Relayer Tour 2023

May 07: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

May 08: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

May 09: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

May 11: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

May 12: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

May 13: Rome Auditorium della Conciliazione, Italy

May 15: Vienna Arena, Austria

May 16: Zurich Hall, Switzerland

May 18: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

May 19: Halle (Saale), Steintor-Variete, Germany

May 21: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany

May 22: Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki, Poland

May 23: Warsaw Klub Stodola, Poland

May 25: Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia

May 26: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

May 28: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

May 29: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

May 30: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Jun 01: Helsingor Kulturvaerftet, Dennark

Jun 02: Moenchengladbach Red Box, Germany

Jun 03: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 05: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Jun 06: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

Jun 07: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal. Luxembourg

Jun 10: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Jun 11: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

Jun 12: York Barbican, UK

Jun 14 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 15: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Jun 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Jun 18: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Jun 20: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Tickets are on sale now .