Pantera producer says choosing Zakk Wylde for the reunion was a “no-brainer”: “He knew Dime better than any other guitar player on the planet”

By Liberty Dunworth
guitar.com
 3 days ago
guitar.com

Tim Henson says Jack Black’s School of Rock and Pick of Destiny movies were “really influential” in his guitar journey

Polyphia’s Tim Henson has opened up about the massive influence Jack Black movies like School of Rock have played on his journey to guitar stardom. On the latest episode of Ernie Ball’s String Theory, the guitarist recalls his early encounter with music, saying, “My first instrument that I started on was violin. My mom made me pick that up at age three and kind of forced me to play it my whole life and I really just hated it.”

