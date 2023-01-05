Read full article on original website
A-State’s shooting woes continue, Red Wolves fall at Troy
The Arkansas State men’s basketball team was limited to 33 percent shooting as Troy defeated the Red Wolves 66-54 Saturday afternoon at Trojan Arena. Markise Davis posted his first career double-double with 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds to lead A-State (9-8, 1-3 Sun Belt). Terrance Ford Jr. added 10 points while Caleb Fields had nine points and five rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh was just shy of his fifth consecutive game with double-figure rebounds finishing with five points and nine boards. Zay Williams paced Troy (11-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) with 16 points.
Car chase across NEA ends in Jonesboro
NORTHEAST ARKANSAS (KAIT) - A car chase across Northeast Arkansas took place this evening over a stolen car. A white Hyundai with Tennessee tags began being chased around 8:05 p.m. According to Arkansas State Police the chase started in Sharp County, went into Lawrence Count, then Jackson County and finally...
Bringing human trafficking awareness to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA will host a program on human trafficking at Arkansas State University on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will feature a speaker from Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said it was the best...
Pedestrian dies on state highway
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman. Arkansas State Police reported that the incident happened at 12:05 p.m. on Highway 367 near Amy Street. A 2021 Jeep was traveling southbound on Highway 367 while a pedestrian, Kellie McGee,...
Boy shot in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A boy was shot in West Memphis on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on South Avalon Street. West Memphis police officers arrived at the scene to find a boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital...
School district implements clear bag policy
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola School District is making sure you stay safe at future games. On Friday, Jan. 6, officials said they have implemented a clear bag policy for its sporting events. They advised if the bags do not fit the requirements, attendees would not be allowed...
New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, Jan. 6 for a new early childhood development facility, The Goddard School. The school is located at 1770 Mayfield Drive and is currently enrolling children ages infant to pre-k, according to a social media post. To enroll your...
Two dead, one injured after Saturday night crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a crash Saturday night. According to police, the crash happened around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 7 on Highway 351 in Jonesboro. Charles Bradford Miller III, 22, of Rector, and Melody Nothern, 18, of Paragould were...
Cleaning Jonesboro, one neighborhood at a time
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is helping citizens get rid of trash once a month in a different neighborhood each time. Jonesboro Code Enforcement has made three stops in three neighborhoods, bringing a bin, and allowing people to throw away the trash that may not necessarily fit in their bin.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291. A deer caused the crash and resulted in the airbag deploying. Injuries have been reported. First responders are on the scene and ask that you avoid the...
Boil order issued for Mississippi County town
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department received reports of several car break-ins. According to a detective in the department, they are now working six car break-in cases and one home invasion that happened on Jan. 7. The department was able to get a description of the suspect from...
Boil order in effect for city as sewer issues continue
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Keiser has been working towards fixing its sewage system. The sewage system in Keiser is almost 50 years old and Mayor Rick Creecy said the system suffers from breakages because of how old it is, and the city has added homes. There’s also another issue that causes problems periodically.
Setting up students for success
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The E3 program for Batesville High School seniors gives students a unique opportunity before and after they graduate. E3 stands for experience, exposure, and excellence. The Community Schools Coordinator, Laura Howard said it’s what the school wants to provide for its students. “We partner with...
