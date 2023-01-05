KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Keiser has been working towards fixing its sewage system. The sewage system in Keiser is almost 50 years old and Mayor Rick Creecy said the system suffers from breakages because of how old it is, and the city has added homes. There’s also another issue that causes problems periodically.

KEISER, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO