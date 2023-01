As 2023 gets underway, residents of the Oregon area can expect a variety of changes and developments throughout the community. In the Oregon School District (OSD), administrators are beginning to take their next steps after the successful passage of an $11.4 million recurring referendum in November. And in the Village of Oregon, a new president stands to inherit budgetary issues and the “Main Street debate.”

OREGON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO