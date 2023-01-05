ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor gives the latest details on decision timeline, top choices

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1zjh_0k4f1lQy00

Nyckoles Harbor seems like a man who is thinking long and hard about where he wants to play college football. The dynamic athlete isn’t offering any strong hints or clues about his ultimate decision.

“What’s next for me is deciding on a school,” Harbor said. “I have one more visit to Oregon and then February 1 is the commitment. I don’t really have a finalist but I guess you can put Maryland, South Carolina, USC, Oregon and Michigan.

“The main three factors going into the decision are academics, athletics and track. That’s it.” Harbor said.

The Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) senior is an uncommitted five-star tight end/edge rusher who doubles as a world-class sprinter. The man is in the top five in the nation at the 200 meters at over 200 pounds.

Harbor is a tremendous athlete, one I would consider to be generational. Harbor is 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, can play edge rusher or tight end at the next level, and ranks as the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Harbor recorded 27 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, and 51 quarterback hurries on defense through 13 games, also forcing five fumbles and blocking two punts. Offensively, he caught 14 passes for 264 yards and five touchdowns while also winning a state title for Archbishop Carroll.

If USC were to land the “Route Surgeon,” aka Harbor, I would project him to play the edge position for the Trojans. The defense USC and Riley have put on the field has been well below average, and the Trojans need more talent and athleticism on that side of the ball.

Harbor’s father, Azuka Harbor, works as a contamination control engineer at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and was a three-time All-America soccer player at Alabama A&M. His mother, Saundra Harbor, works as a pharmacist.

Harbor himself plans on majoring in medicine or in engineering. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the rarest prospects in recruitng history, but my comparison for him on offense is Darren Waller; my edge comparison is Chase Young.

