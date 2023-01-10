ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2023 Ohio State football schedule: Games, dates, opponents

By James Parks
 5 days ago

How do things look for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten race and College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 football season?

Here's your look at the Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2023 season.

Ohio State football schedule for 2023 season

2023 Ohio State football schedule

Sept. 2 at Indiana

Sept. 9 vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 16 vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 23 at Notre Dame

Sept. 30 Idle

Oct. 7 vs. Maryland

Oct. 14 at Purdue

Oct. 21 vs. Penn State

Oct. 28 at Wisconsin

Nov. 4 at Rutgers

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota

Nov. 25 at Michigan

Ohio State football schedule analysis

Indiana Hoosiers
2022 record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State, 78-12-5
Last meeting: Ohio State 56-14 (2022)

Youngstown State Penguins
2022 record: 7-4 (5-3 MVFC)
All time series: Ohio State, 2-0
Last meeting: Ohio State, 41-0 (2008)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
2022 record: 9-5 (6-2 C-USA)
All time series: Have not played

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
2022 record: 9-4
All time series: Ohio State, 5-2
Last meeting: Ohio State, 21-10 (2022)

Maryland Terrapins
2022 record: 8-5 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State, 8-0
Last meeting: Ohio State, 43-30 (2022)

Purdue Boilermakers
2022 record: 8-6 (6-3 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State, 40-15-2
Last meeting: Ohio State, 59-31 (2021)

Penn State Nittany Lions
2022 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State, 23-14
Last meeting: Ohio State, 44-31 (2022)

Wisconsin Badgers
2022 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State, 62-18-5
Last meeting: Ohio State, 52-21 (2022)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2022 record: 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State, 9-0
Last meeting: Ohio State, 49-10 (2022)

Michigan State Spartans
2022 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State, 36-15
Last meeting: Ohio State, 49-20 (2022)

Minnesota Golden Gophers
2022 record: 9-4 (5-4 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State, 46-7
Last meeting: Ohio State, 45-31 (2021)

Michigan Wolverines
2022 record: 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan, 60-51-6
Last meeting: Michigan, 45-23 (2022)

College Football Playoff 2023-24 Schedule

Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Bowl

Jan. 1, 2024 Sugar Bowl

Jan. 8, 2024 National Championship

This is the 10th year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season, and the last before the playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.

Ohio State won the first national championship under the current system.

Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20), Clemson (2016 and ’18), and Georgia (2021, '22) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.

Here's a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.

2014

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45 , No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

2022

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Georgia 42, No. 4 Ohio State 41

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7

How to watch college football every season

fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

