We've covered the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) pretty extensively this week, despite the fact that none of us have been on the ground in Vegas. With the show winding down, I'm curious what has tickled your fancy and aroused your curiosity? The Afeela? The Ram Revolution? VinFast? Something we haven't covered (we'd love to hit it all, but our team is small)? CES has sort of become the unofficial fifth major North American auto show, at least in terms of news.

2 DAYS AGO