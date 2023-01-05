ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Historic Theater Poised to Revitalize Lompoc

A diamond in the rough, the Lompoc Theatre Project (LTP) is poised to breathe new life into a community that’s ready for revitalization. This iconic local building in Lompoc’s Old Town has a long and winding history. Now in its second phase of fundraising under the guidance of the Lompoc Theatre Project Corporation, a registered nonprofit, great things are in the works as we usher in the new year.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center

Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Joseph Charles Hildebrand, 42

– Joseph Charles Hildebrand, age 42, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, in Holiday, Florida. Joseph was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Nov. 29, 1980. He shared his birthday with his older brother, Marc, Nov. 29, 1977 and his Dad, Joe, Nov. 29, 1954. He is survived by his Mom and her husband, Janice & David Staleny, his Dad and his wife, Joe and Buenaflor Hildebrand, his brother Marc and his wife Teresa, his brother Michael Murray, his sisters Michelle Richardt, Angelica Rosado and her husband Jon and Brittany Mojarrieta and her husband Jose, and his two step-sisters Christal and Danielle and their husbands.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services 01.09.2023

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services has announced the fire hazard reduction burn season official opens today for Atascadero residents. The burn day status changes daily and is determined by the California air resources board and north county weather conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to use alternative forms of disposal such...
ATASCADERO, CA
syvnews.com

Flooding closes roads in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Solvang

The storm that rolled in early Monday morning has already resulted in flooding that led officials to close roads in the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Solvang and Nojoqui Summit areas, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. At an emergency press conference shortly before noon, Brown asked residents to stay home...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Flooding, sinkholes, trees down in SLO County, photo gallery

Heavy winds and pounding rains bore down on San Luis Obispo County on Monday, downing trees, trashing roads, causing sinkholes and triggering landslides. First responders and good Samaritans rescued multiple people trapped in cars and homes by the flood waters. A group of surfers played on the streets of SLO, enjoying the water.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

