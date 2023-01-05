– Joseph Charles Hildebrand, age 42, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, in Holiday, Florida. Joseph was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Nov. 29, 1980. He shared his birthday with his older brother, Marc, Nov. 29, 1977 and his Dad, Joe, Nov. 29, 1954. He is survived by his Mom and her husband, Janice & David Staleny, his Dad and his wife, Joe and Buenaflor Hildebrand, his brother Marc and his wife Teresa, his brother Michael Murray, his sisters Michelle Richardt, Angelica Rosado and her husband Jon and Brittany Mojarrieta and her husband Jose, and his two step-sisters Christal and Danielle and their husbands.

