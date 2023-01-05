Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Barbara Independent
Historic Theater Poised to Revitalize Lompoc
A diamond in the rough, the Lompoc Theatre Project (LTP) is poised to breathe new life into a community that’s ready for revitalization. This iconic local building in Lompoc’s Old Town has a long and winding history. Now in its second phase of fundraising under the guidance of the Lompoc Theatre Project Corporation, a registered nonprofit, great things are in the works as we usher in the new year.
Local kids surf on Turtle Creek after rainstorms
– Three young Paso Robles residents played in Turtle Creek on Monday afternoon, after floodwaters had turned the creek into a raging small river. Local twins Jackson and Kaden Kozar and their friend, Jason Mendoza, caught the current in the fast-moving water in the pouring rain. The creek, on the...
Over 250 people gather at Waller Park for the inaugural Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run
Over 250 people participated in the Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run at Waller Park this Saturday in Orcutt.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center
Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Ynez River Bank to Bank in Lompoc
Santa Ynez River was running bank to bank at Robinson Bridge. Highway 246 was closed east of town. (scroll through the above photos)
syvnews.com
Lompoc Fire rescues woman and newborn from Santa Ynez River moments after child was born
A newborn child and parents as well as one of a trio with a dog were rescued Monday from the swiftly flowing Santa Ynez River as heavy rain pounded northern Santa Barbara County. About 11:45 a.m., Lompoc Fire Department personnel were in the 2000 block of North H Street investigating...
UPDATE: One emergency shelter open in Santa Maria, Atkinson shelter closed
Flooding is being reported throughout Santa Maria city streets. People are advised to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.
Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a sinkhole around 5 p.m. at the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria.
Newborn, parents rescued from Santa Ynez Riverbed in Lompoc
At least two water rescues were conducted in Lompoc Monday, one involving a newborn. The baby and mother are listed as "stable."
Obituary of Joseph Charles Hildebrand, 42
– Joseph Charles Hildebrand, age 42, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, in Holiday, Florida. Joseph was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Nov. 29, 1980. He shared his birthday with his older brother, Marc, Nov. 29, 1977 and his Dad, Joe, Nov. 29, 1954. He is survived by his Mom and her husband, Janice & David Staleny, his Dad and his wife, Joe and Buenaflor Hildebrand, his brother Marc and his wife Teresa, his brother Michael Murray, his sisters Michelle Richardt, Angelica Rosado and her husband Jon and Brittany Mojarrieta and her husband Jose, and his two step-sisters Christal and Danielle and their husbands.
Storm photos: Scenes from the city of SLO as downtown streets close, Laguna Lake overflows
Water overtook roads and flooded some businesses on Monday in San Luis Obispo.
kprl.com
Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services 01.09.2023
Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services has announced the fire hazard reduction burn season official opens today for Atascadero residents. The burn day status changes daily and is determined by the California air resources board and north county weather conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to use alternative forms of disposal such...
The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads
California has been hit with a heavy storm causing ample flooding in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County this Monday morning.
syvnews.com
Flooding closes roads in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Solvang
The storm that rolled in early Monday morning has already resulted in flooding that led officials to close roads in the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Solvang and Nojoqui Summit areas, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. At an emergency press conference shortly before noon, Brown asked residents to stay home...
calcoastnews.com
Flooding, sinkholes, trees down in SLO County, photo gallery
Heavy winds and pounding rains bore down on San Luis Obispo County on Monday, downing trees, trashing roads, causing sinkholes and triggering landslides. First responders and good Samaritans rescued multiple people trapped in cars and homes by the flood waters. A group of surfers played on the streets of SLO, enjoying the water.
UPDATED: List of Central Coast schools closed due to storm
The severe weather moving into the Central Coast has prompted school closures across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
wutv29.com
Search continues for 5-year-old boy swept away by California floods
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by rapid floodwaters on Monday in California. The child, who has been identified as Kyle Doan, went missing near San Miguel. Authorities searched for the boy on Monday but had...
Over 2-inches of rain and flooding cause mayhem in Paso Robles
Total of 2.48 inches of rain has been recorded in the past 24 hours. – North County joins the rest of the state and the entire region in being inundated with rain over the past few days. An extreme amount of rainfall has wreaked havoc across the county. Today’s forecast...
Storm updates: Search for missing boy concludes for the day, SLO closes evacuation center
Follow for more updates from the second day of the storm.
