Unreleased Shimano 105 Mechanical 12-speed groupset leaked on retailer website

By Tom Wieckowski
 3 days ago

When Shimano launched the new 105 R7100 Di2 groupset in June 2022 it took a lot of us a while to come to terms with the fact that, on paper at least, the writing was on the wall for mechanical Shimano groupsets from 105 level and above.

Shimano 105 has long been an affordable groupset that offers fantastic value for money but the switch to electronic meant a large price jump that left cyclists in some quarters disheartened. Mechanical groupsets still offer great performance as outlined in our review of the Sram Rival AXS eTap groupset .

The screenshot shows the inclusion of a 12-speed chain and R7120 Shifters which technically don't currently exist. (Image credit: khsbicycles )

The Bicycling team were the first eagle-eyed catalogue-browsing tech nerds to spot the new groupset on the KHS website , an American bicycle brand founded in 1974.

KHS has listed its Flite 700 model for sale with some Shimano equipment specs that catch the eye. In short, the Flite 700 is listed as having a 12-Speed mechanical 105 groupset. But the groupset is comprised of existing 12-speed parts and some that haven't been released yet or that technically don't exist.

The key components listed that point to a new groupset being on the horizon are the shifters which are listed as Shimano 105 Hydraulic ST-R7120. This isn't a currently released Shimano model number. Could these be the new 105 hydraulic but mechanical 12-speed shifters?

The current 105 Di2 groupset carries the Shimano code of R7100 with the shifters being R7170 specifically, whilst the derailleurs are RD and FD 7150 respectively. The older 105 11-speed mechanical groupset was R7000.

These could be brand new front and rear derailleurs or just the blanket term for the 11speed Di2 groupset, we have no way of knowing at the moment.

The chainset is a non-series model but crucially it's 12-speed compatible unit. Non-series components don't sit in a specific groupset band but are compatible with most other equipment. That carries the Shimano model no. Shimano FC-RS520. A 12-speed M7100 chain is specified which is from an MTB series but would still be compatible as well with a Shimano non-series CS-HG710 12-speed 11-36t cassette.

The KHS flite 700 model in question with 12-speed mechanical groupset. (Image credit: khsbicycles )

This spec would be a very specific and strange typo. It could well be a sign that a new 12-speed 105 mechanical groupset is indeed on the way. The biggest giveaway is the 'ST-R7120' shifters which carry a currently unreleased model code.

The current price jump from mechanical Shimano Tiagra to 105 Di2 is a big one and this could be a sign Shimano is going to fill a rather obvious pricing gap in its groupset lineup in the near future. This would really help balance the overall cost of certain bikes and mean more riders can enjoy better performance at a more affordable price.

What's more, Shimano has hinted the current groupset hierarchy structure will be restructured in the future. Perhaps we will see a shake-up around the lower end of the groupset spec table with 105, Tiagra and Sora options being updated and maybe even being renamed.

Don't hold your breath, but if you had been mourning the expected loss of mechanical 105 groupsets, your prayers may have been answered.

