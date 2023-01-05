Read full article on original website
Cash Found At Super One
Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
January is human trafficking awareness month
TEXARKANA, Texas - January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Each year, agencies across the country use this month to increase awareness about human trafficking and educate the public on how to identify and prevent this crime from continuing in their communities. Human trafficking is a billion dollar...
Murder Defendant Found Competent, Gets New Lawyer, Will Be Restrained At Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–During two days of pretrial hearings in the case of a Texarkana man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in 2021, the state argued for high security, the disruptive defendant was given a new lawyer and the judge determined the defendant is competent to face a jury.
Man free on bond following Texarkana drug, gun raid
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana, Ark., man is free on bond following his arrest last week following a drug raid at his home. The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force seized narcotics, firearms and cash on Dec. 29 when they searched Marcus Martin's home, located in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in College Hill.
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35, of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
December arrest leads to felony charges
60-year-old Michael Ballance was arrested by Hope Police on December 3 after allegedly threatening family members with a gun after an argument about their Christmas tree. According to a probable cause affidavit, Ballance was arguing with a family member about the tree when he left the house and returned with a handgun. Ballance allegedly pointed the gun at family members before police arrived to make the arrest.
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Don’t Be a Victim of This New Scam
With a new year comes a new scam. It seems some people can't stop scamming others out of their money. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens in our area about a new phone scam that is going around. According to a press release, several people have received these...
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
Local citizens are receiving phone calls from scammers pretending to be law enforcement and demanding payment over the phone to prevent arrest. The complaints reference a scammer claiming to be Captain Corbett and Sergeant Reed, with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, attempting to cheat people out of their money. Citizens are being told they have a warrant for their arrest but can pay it off over the phone instead of going to jail. In most cases, scammers instruct people to remain on the phone while buying gift cards from local stores. Once information from a gift card is relayed, the money is lost.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public about a Scam
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said that they’ve received several calls from citizens Wednesday saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Deputy Moore” from our office. “Deputy Moore” claims to have warrants for these citizens that they need to pay him for over...
Caddo Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Caddo residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
Dierks man dies in Howard County wreck
One driver was killed about 9:19 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck in Dierks (Howard County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jerry D. Jones, 50, of Dierks was driving a 2011 model Buick Enclave east on U.S. 278 and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle cut back to the left, crossing the highway and leaving the left side of the road.
Howard County rollover kills TexARKana man
One TexARKana man was killed and another was injured when the truck in which they were riding overturned in Saratoga (Howard County) about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a northbound Ford F-250 was being driven on Arkansas 355. The operator lost control and the vehicle rolled over.
Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
Here’s 4 Great Events Going on in Texarkana The First Weekend of 2023
Who's ready for the weekend? If you think there is nothing going on in Texarkana you would be wrong. Take a look at these great events that are taking place this weekend. Happy Weekend!. 1. Hunk of Burning Love! It's the World Famous Elvis Tribute in Texarkana. It's the World...
Texarkana food bank impacted by inflation
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Higher food prices are making it tough for the Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana as food insecurity continues to increase. “Our costs have nearly doubled what we’ve had to spend on purchased food, and that’s because of the cost of food, as well as the decrease of USDA foods that […]
Benton woman, her attorney fail to show up in court
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Benton woman who is accused of selling goods to dozens of women nationally and not delivering them was scheduled to be back in court Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Bossier Parish clerk of court’s office told KSLA News 12 that 23-year-old Bailey Baker paid bond on eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark in September.
