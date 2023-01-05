Taylor Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson, has landed at Number Three on a new list of — wait for it — the world’s wealthiest pets. The Forbes-style list was compiled by the website AllAboutCats.com, which calculated pet net worth by using Instagram data to estimate “how much each of these pets could make per Instagram.” Additionally, the online tool, Influence Marketing Hub, was used to estimate each pet’s Instagram earnings per post, as well as the average number of likes. It’s not necessarily the most scientific or exacting methodology, especially when it comes to Olivia Benson, who doesn’t even have her own Instagram...

4 DAYS AGO