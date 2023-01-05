Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
Phone Arena
The amazing Samsung Galaxy A53 is even sweeter at $100 off
We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones really are, but the truth of the matter is that there are amazing choices among the upper midrangers. Take the Galaxy A53 for example - it has proper flagship features and its price is unbeatable. It's one of the best-selling Samsung phones, and for good reason. And now, you can shave another $100 off its price thanks to Best Buy's three day sale. For just $349.99, you're getting quite a lot of phone!
The Best Buy weekend sale kicks off today: save big on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more
Best Buy just launched the first great sale event of 2023, slashing prices on a ton of their most popular tech.
Phone Arena
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Can you remember the last time when Google's super-popular (with carriers) Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were significantly cheaper than usual sans any carrier strings? Yup, it was December 24, which means that most prospective buyers of the two stock Android-running powerhouses were probably too busy or cheerful to pay much attention to Best Buy's final killer deals of 2022.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel January update causing Bluetooth and Android Auto issues for some
Google Pixel owners are reporting what appears to be a bug tied to the January 2023 security update that affects Bluetooth and Android Auto connectivity. Although not confirmed that it is due to this update, the timing of the reports seems to corroborate this. The Pixel January update began its...
CNET
You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
How to tell if your cell phone has been secretly hijacked
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you discover whether your phone might have been hijacked by scammers and hackers by using your phone's SIM card. Here's what to know.
Phone Arena
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
Reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) disseminated an interesting tweet on Sunday morning. He wrote, "TM Roh will reveal the latest information on the 'Galaxy dedicated chip' at the Galaxy S23 launch event." Well, that certainly sounds like some interesting news to look forward to hearing on February 1st. Samsung Estonia, as we told you on Saturday, accidentally confirmed that the next Samsung Unpacked event will indeed take place on February 1st.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Now Cheaper for Some Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now cheaper, but only for some subscribers, or rather potential subscribers. Right now, two of the three versions of PS Plus -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium -- are 30 to 40 percent off via the official PlayStation website. There are some catches though. The first is that this is only available when you buy three or 12 months of the subscription service. There's no such offer for a single month of PS Plus. The other catch, which is going to disqualify a lot of people, is that it's for new subscribers only. Not only can existing subscribers not stack, but if you've been subscribed in the past the offer isn't available, even if your subscription has lapsed and isn't currently active.
Amazon rolls out Ring Car Cam: This is what to know about it — and when you can buy one.
Ring announced it will launch the Ring Car Camera, a small two-way camera that sits on the dashboard of your vehicle.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Get First N64 Surprise of 2023
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack tier have received their first N64 surprise of 2023. Unfortunately, the first N64 game of 2023 has not been added to the subscription service, which means subscribers will need to wait longer for multiple classics, but there is a new wave of N64 icons; the third wave in total, but the first of 2023. Included are icons for Mario Kart 64, the second-best Mario Kart to date behind only Double Dash, Paper Mario, and Star Fox 64, the best Star Fox game to date. Capping off the offer is a red N64 controller and the whole shebang, which is to say an icon featuring both the console and controller.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
Millions of Americans can get free or discounted WiFi – see who’s eligible
INTERNET services may be free or discounted for millions of Americans. Several states across the United States are offering programs for people to enroll in to claim free or cheaper Wi-Fi. Different states are offering different programs, but some companies like AT&T and T-mobile are participants in the promotion of...
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
Phone Arena
More Pixel 7 owners are finding a shattered rear camera lens without dropping their phones
In late December we told you that some Pixel 7 series users were finding that the glass on the rear camera bar was shattering. Like some sort of crazy epidemic, this issue has spread among Pixel 7 users and more horrifying photos have been shared. Imagine flipping over your Pixel 7 handset and finding shattered glass where a camera lens used to be.
Phone Arena
Pixel Fold no longer expected to crash Google I/O; October release is likely
The upcoming Google I/O developer conference is expected to take place in early May as usual. Back in the early days of Android, those attending the conference would receive a free device. For example, in 2010 Google shipped out free Motorola DROID and Nexus One handsets to those who purchased tickets to the conference. These days, Google is more apt to use the event to promote upcoming new products rather than hand them out.
Phone Arena
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Who's excited for the impending US arrival of the only super-high-end smartphone OnePlus might be planning to release this year (or at least this first half of the year)? What if you were to snub the presumably costly OnePlus 11 in favor of a much cheaper Pro-branded flagship from 2021?
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be thicker and heavier and that's actually good news
Samsung has kind of confirmed that the Galaxy S23 range will be revealed on February 1 and leaks have revealed pretty much everything about the phones, so we can expect Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 rumors to pick up pace and a beefy report has already emerged about the former.
Phone Arena
OnePlus may be testing an Android tablet codenamed “Aries”
Truth be told, we’ve become witness to the OnePlus Pad pop in and out of the rumor mill numerous times now. The name has been copyrighted ever since 2021, and leaks even pointed to a 2022 release date, which basically never happened. So what is new?. Well, we’re back...
Phone Arena
2023 – time to buy a Galaxy Z Fold? You're right! Here's what you can do with a folding phone
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N2, Huawei Mate Xs 2 – just some of the awesome, big folding phones we have to choose from right now. Or, okay, if you live in the west, it's pretty much just the Z Fold 4 for you. But hey,...
