makeuseof.com

Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
Phone Arena

The amazing Samsung Galaxy A53 is even sweeter at $100 off

We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones really are, but the truth of the matter is that there are amazing choices among the upper midrangers. Take the Galaxy A53 for example - it has proper flagship features and its price is unbeatable. It's one of the best-selling Samsung phones, and for good reason. And now, you can shave another $100 off its price thanks to Best Buy's three day sale. For just $349.99, you're getting quite a lot of phone!
Phone Arena

It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Can you remember the last time when Google's super-popular (with carriers) Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were significantly cheaper than usual sans any carrier strings? Yup, it was December 24, which means that most prospective buyers of the two stock Android-running powerhouses were probably too busy or cheerful to pay much attention to Best Buy's final killer deals of 2022.
Phone Arena

Google Pixel January update causing Bluetooth and Android Auto issues for some

Google Pixel owners are reporting what appears to be a bug tied to the January 2023 security update that affects Bluetooth and Android Auto connectivity. Although not confirmed that it is due to this update, the timing of the reports seems to corroborate this. The Pixel January update began its...
CNET

You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
Phone Arena

More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) disseminated an interesting tweet on Sunday morning. He wrote, "TM Roh will reveal the latest information on the 'Galaxy dedicated chip' at the Galaxy S23 launch event." Well, that certainly sounds like some interesting news to look forward to hearing on February 1st. Samsung Estonia, as we told you on Saturday, accidentally confirmed that the next Samsung Unpacked event will indeed take place on February 1st.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Now Cheaper for Some Subscribers

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now cheaper, but only for some subscribers, or rather potential subscribers. Right now, two of the three versions of PS Plus -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium -- are 30 to 40 percent off via the official PlayStation website. There are some catches though. The first is that this is only available when you buy three or 12 months of the subscription service. There's no such offer for a single month of PS Plus. The other catch, which is going to disqualify a lot of people, is that it's for new subscribers only. Not only can existing subscribers not stack, but if you've been subscribed in the past the offer isn't available, even if your subscription has lapsed and isn't currently active.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Get First N64 Surprise of 2023

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack tier have received their first N64 surprise of 2023. Unfortunately, the first N64 game of 2023 has not been added to the subscription service, which means subscribers will need to wait longer for multiple classics, but there is a new wave of N64 icons; the third wave in total, but the first of 2023. Included are icons for Mario Kart 64, the second-best Mario Kart to date behind only Double Dash, Paper Mario, and Star Fox 64, the best Star Fox game to date. Capping off the offer is a red N64 controller and the whole shebang, which is to say an icon featuring both the console and controller.
CNET

Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts

Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
Phone Arena

More Pixel 7 owners are finding a shattered rear camera lens without dropping their phones

In late December we told you that some Pixel 7 series users were finding that the glass on the rear camera bar was shattering. Like some sort of crazy epidemic, this issue has spread among Pixel 7 users and more horrifying photos have been shared. Imagine flipping over your Pixel 7 handset and finding shattered glass where a camera lens used to be.
Phone Arena

Pixel Fold no longer expected to crash Google I/O; October release is likely

The upcoming Google I/O developer conference is expected to take place in early May as usual. Back in the early days of Android, those attending the conference would receive a free device. For example, in 2010 Google shipped out free Motorola DROID and Nexus One handsets to those who purchased tickets to the conference. These days, Google is more apt to use the event to promote upcoming new products rather than hand them out.
Phone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be thicker and heavier and that's actually good news

Samsung has kind of confirmed that the Galaxy S23 range will be revealed on February 1 and leaks have revealed pretty much everything about the phones, so we can expect Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 rumors to pick up pace and a beefy report has already emerged about the former.
Phone Arena

OnePlus may be testing an Android tablet codenamed “Aries”

Truth be told, we’ve become witness to the OnePlus Pad pop in and out of the rumor mill numerous times now. The name has been copyrighted ever since 2021, and leaks even pointed to a 2022 release date, which basically never happened. So what is new?. Well, we’re back...

