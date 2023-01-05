Read full article on original website
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
wearebuffalo.net
7 Homebuyer Programs In Buffalo To Help You Buy Your First House
Over the last few years, Buffalo has been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Take the fact that it's relatively affordable to live in the Buffalo area and couple that with the reality that our housing prices are pretty cheap when compared to other cities in America. Once you account for the residual impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic causing there to be lower than normal housing inventory, that's houses that are available to buy and have the perfect scenario to create a red hot market with increasing prices.
wearebuffalo.net
Top Spots to Go Sledding In Buffalo
If wasn't already apparent to you, winter is here and one of the great things about living in Western New York is that we deal with a lot of winter weather and the winter season seems to last forever. It doesn't really last forever, but it sure does feel like...
wearebuffalo.net
5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York
These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
wearebuffalo.net
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
wearebuffalo.net
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Remains One Of Most Affordable Places To Live
Even though we're still smack dab in the middle of winter, and we're constantly worrying about accumulating snowfall and having to shovel, that does not mean the housing season isn't right around the corner. Spring will be here before you know it and that is when the housing market usually...
wearebuffalo.net
Snow Shoveling Etiquette For People In Buffalo, NY
One thing that makes Buffalo unique is our weather. So when we get snow, what are the rules for removing it?. Our city is unique in a lot of ways! In Buffalo, we are known as The City of Good Neighbors. We do a lot for each other here. Whether it's helping someone out financially, or something as simple as just watching someone's house when we know they're going to be out of town, we do what we can to be neighborly.
wearebuffalo.net
Gas Prices In Western New York May Never Drop Below $3?
We heard it could happen, and now it looks like it's coming to fruition. Just a few weeks ago, many drivers in New York state were hoping to see gas prices drop to $2.99, but due to an increase in crude oil prices, that wish may not happen for a while longer.
wearebuffalo.net
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo
When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
wearebuffalo.net
Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo
Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
wearebuffalo.net
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
wearebuffalo.net
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
wearebuffalo.net
Embrace The Chill At Ice Fest This Weekend In Downtown Buffalo
We live in Buffalo, so you might as well embrace the chill and learn to love it. That's where Ice Fest comes in. This weekend you can have some ice-cold fun with the family at Ice Fest. Ice Fest presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York...
wearebuffalo.net
New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Fast, Now Dominant In New York State
Just when you thought COVID-19 had faded away, there's a new variant that is spreading quickly in New York State. It is now the dominant variant. There were 26 COVID-related deaths reported around the state. The New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Quickly In New York State. The New York State...
wearebuffalo.net
JUST IN: Fire In The Southtowns, Multiple Crews Responding
There is a house fire that has multiple agencies responding in the Southtowns. The call came out early Tuesday morning. Crews are currently still attempting to extinguish the flames. We will posy updates as they roll in. West Falls | 09:19 | Erie Co. | Colden/East Aurora/Hillcrest/South Wales & Orchard...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo State Officially Recognized as a University
Western New York has many credible and prestigious colleges and universities, for many different professional avenues a student is looking to accomplish. The University at Buffalo is the most popular and largest campus in Western New York, but Buffalo State College has been a popular choice for those in Buffalo and outside of the region for studies; whether it's general studies, communication, business or other professions.
wearebuffalo.net
Police Asking For Help With “Person Of Interest” In Amherst
The Amherst Police took to social media this afternoon asking for the public's help. Police in Amherst posted on their Twitter page a couple of photos of a person of interest and are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 716-689-1334. The police did not share why they...
