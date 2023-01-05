Read full article on original website
State Police investigate fatal crash on I-11 in Henderson
State Police closed southbound Interstate 11 in Henderson early Sunday morning to investigate a fatal crash.
KTNV
Driver crashes into building, refuses medical attention from Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver refused medical attention after crashing into a FedEx building. Las Vegas police reported the crash to KTNV Sunday afternoon. It was the FedEx building east of the Strip on Hughes Center Drive. Police said the...
news3lv.com
Woman dies one week after crash in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead a week after a crash in the west Las Vegas valley. The incident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way around 2:07 p.m. on Monday, January 2. According to the investigation, a 2009 Nissan Cube was traveling south...
8newsnow.com
Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, plane is hit by SUV, injuring three people, State Police say
A small plane making an emergency landing in the northwest valley Saturday struck a sport utility vehicle on U.S. 95, injuring three people, Nevada State Police said.
3 hospitalized after plane makes emergency landing on US-95
Three people have been hospitalized for "precautionary reasons" after a plane made an emergency landing on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas police.
Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms
A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms.
Las Vegas father stabbed multiple times in seemingly random attack outside home
A man is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas husband and father at least a dozen times outside of his home in a seemingly random attack last week.
cbs7.com
Lea County Sheriff’s Office received help on the arrest of a suspect wanted for murder
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KOSA) - According to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Guadalupe Antonio “Tony” Navarrate was spotted by Mexican officials in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and was arrested for the murder of Vanessa Najera. He is now in the custody of the United States...
Speeding, impairment cited in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 pedestrians on sidewalk
That information was revealed Thursday morning during the arraignment for Fernando Jose Reyes in North Las Vegas Justice Court, where he is facing numerous charges related to a Monday crash that killed 51-year-old Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Robert Ray as they stood on a sidewalk near Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive.
californiaexaminer.net
Vegas Police Investigating After Dog Found Shot Multiple Times With Fractured Skull
Vegas Police Investigating After Dog Found Shot Multiple Times With Fractured Skull: On the outskirts of Las Vegas, a dog that had been abandoned was discovered shot many times, and suffering from a fractured skull. The Animal Foundation wrote on Facebook this week, “Max was shot numerous times and found...
Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
Las Vegas man found asleep behind wheel accused of ramming 2 police cars before freeway chase
A man found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car is accused of ramming two police cruisers before leading troopers on a chase on the 215 Beltway, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Las Vegas police arrest wanted suspect after barricade situation
According to a release, police said the suspect was armed and barricaded in an apartment in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Police respond to barricade near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade near downtown Friday afternoon. LVMPD said the incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. Police were in the area looking for a wanted suspect and he was located. Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.
‘Most-wanted’ suspect arrested with a hammer on RTC bus on NYE in Las Vegas
A woman who made the Metro police "10 Most Wanted" list in July was arrested on New Year's Eve after "acting erratic and holding a hammer" on a bus in the southwest valley, police said.
Las Vegas man arrested for DUI week earlier stole bottle of wine, shot at convenience store employee: police
A man, accused of stealing a bottle of wine and then firing a gunshot at a convenience store employee, was arrested for DUI several days earlier, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection with ‘major burglary spree’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a “major burglary spree.” The spree took place near Russell Road and Durango Drive on Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. Police said a total of 6 homes have been burglarized. Anyone who recognizes the […]
Man threatened to start ‘another Las Vegas shooting’ because of divorce, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of threatening to start “another Las Vegas shooting” ahead of New Year’s Eve because his wife was divorcing him, according to an arrest report. Justine Santos is facing a charge of making a threat or communicating false information regarding an act of terrorism, records showed. The victim […]
Police: 38-year-old man arrested for murder after argument in mobile park
Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead following an argument at a mobile park in the eastern Las Vegas valley.
